Operations Consultant Operations Expert

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Operations Consultant Operations Expert with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Years of experience: 8+ Years

Level of Experience:Expert

Minimum qualification: Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience.

ITIL certification (advantageous)

.

P

lanning

Assist user departments in drafting

system requirement documentation based on business processes.

1.2.

Development Responsibilities

Projects:

Ensure that all processes have been

investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

System implementation

o

System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

Ensure that all processes have been

investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

1.3.

Time estimating

Time estimates have to be adhered to according to projects and operations.Estimated completion time to be agreedupon by Consultant, Project Lead and User Organisation.

1.4.

Control

Control all aspects of systems operations.

Measuring actual progress against planned objectives.

Inform Product Owner of any deviations from approved / agreed operations and maintenance requests.

Regular reporting on system status.1.5.Principal accountabilities

Accountable for Operations KPIs agreed to with business.

Ensure that the timings set by the Product Owner/Project leader are achieved.

Ensure user satisfaction/acceptance of all

completed systems / processes / maintenance requests.

Provide support to all user departments in

achieving the approved company technology and software objectives.

Ensure systems compatibility with agreed AG strategies and standards.Ensure proper maintenance & control ofthe various systems by the Database Administrators and Architecture specialists.

Ensure that all job streams for a system

operate correctly prior to hand over to operations.

1.6.

Leadership tasks

Ensure user appreciation of the principles of system operations and maintenance.

Provide assistance to users in evaluating system proposals.

Schedule regular service delivery reviews

with business.

Perform daily system handover and startup tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems.

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets.

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required.

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified.

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational

skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our

customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and

submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

Desired Skills:

ITIL

ISO

Life Cycle

systems testing

operations

product owner

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position