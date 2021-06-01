An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Operations Consultant Operations Expert with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Years of experience: 8+ Years
Level of Experience:Expert
Minimum qualification: Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience.
ITIL certification (advantageous)
.
P
lanning
- Assist user departments in drafting
system requirement documentation based on business processes.
1.2.
Development Responsibilities
Projects:
- Ensure that all processes have been
investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
System implementation
o
System audits/quality assurance
Maintenance Requests:
- Ensure that all processes have been
investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
1.3.
Time estimating
- Time estimates have to be adhered to according to projects and operations.Estimated completion time to be agreedupon by Consultant, Project Lead and User Organisation.
1.4.
Control
- Control all aspects of systems operations.
- Measuring actual progress against planned objectives.
- Inform Product Owner of any deviations from approved / agreed operations and maintenance requests.
-
Regular reporting on system status.1.5.Principal accountabilities
-
Accountable for Operations KPIs agreed to with business.
- Ensure that the timings set by the Product Owner/Project leader are achieved.
- Ensure user satisfaction/acceptance of all
completed systems / processes / maintenance requests.
- Provide support to all user departments in
achieving the approved company technology and software objectives.
-
Ensure systems compatibility with agreed AG strategies and standards.Ensure proper maintenance & control ofthe various systems by the Database Administrators and Architecture specialists.
-
Ensure that all job streams for a system
operate correctly prior to hand over to operations.
1.6.
Leadership tasks
- Ensure user appreciation of the principles of system operations and maintenance.
- Provide assistance to users in evaluating system proposals.
- Schedule regular service delivery reviews
with business.
- Perform daily system handover and startup tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems.
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets.
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required.
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified.
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational
skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our
customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and
submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- ISO
- Life Cycle
- systems testing
- operations
- product owner
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree