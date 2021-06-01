Operations Consultant Operations Expert

Jun 1, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Operations Consultant Operations Expert with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Years of experience: 8+ Years

Level of Experience:Expert

Minimum qualification: Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience.

ITIL certification (advantageous)

.

P

lanning

  • Assist user departments in drafting

system requirement documentation based on business processes.

1.2.

Development Responsibilities

Projects:

  • Ensure that all processes have been

investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

System implementation

o

System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

  • Ensure that all processes have been

investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

1.3.

Time estimating

  • Time estimates have to be adhered to according to projects and operations.Estimated completion time to be agreedupon by Consultant, Project Lead and User Organisation.

1.4.

Control

  • Control all aspects of systems operations.
  • Measuring actual progress against planned objectives.
  • Inform Product Owner of any deviations from approved / agreed operations and maintenance requests.

  • Regular reporting on system status.1.5.Principal accountabilities

  • Accountable for Operations KPIs agreed to with business.

  • Ensure that the timings set by the Product Owner/Project leader are achieved.
  • Ensure user satisfaction/acceptance of all

completed systems / processes / maintenance requests.

  • Provide support to all user departments in

achieving the approved company technology and software objectives.

  • Ensure systems compatibility with agreed AG strategies and standards.Ensure proper maintenance & control ofthe various systems by the Database Administrators and Architecture specialists.

  • Ensure that all job streams for a system

operate correctly prior to hand over to operations.

1.6.

Leadership tasks

  • Ensure user appreciation of the principles of system operations and maintenance.
  • Provide assistance to users in evaluating system proposals.
  • Schedule regular service delivery reviews

with business.

  • Perform daily system handover and startup tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems.
  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets.
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required.
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified.
  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational

skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

  • Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our

customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and

submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • ISO
  • Life Cycle
  • systems testing
  • operations
  • product owner

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

