Payments Manager

An opportunity has arisen to recruit a Payments Manager.

The successful candidate with be part an existing and fast-growing team which they will lead and mentor with plans to add more as the business continues to grow. The requirement is for an experienced Payments expert with at least 5 years’ experience in managing a payments team. Managerial experience is a must as this is a strategic role, requiring someone who the team can look up to, who can inspire, motivate and develop.

The successful candidate should be experienced in selecting, negotiating with and managing payments providers. Must have a proven track record in successfully running a challenging operation across multiple markets.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage all payment processing for your market, UX, performance, risk management, money flow and settlement, cashier inventory.

Own the payments roadmap, ensure cashier accommodates all essential payment methods in target markets.

Work in collaboration with the payments operation to see market objectives are met, develop the right processes to ensure optimal operation is in place to meet business demands.

Source and manage the payment providers, manage the integrations priority and assist payments project managers to achieve optimized user interface and deposit/payout flow.

Manage providers risk in terms of balances and settlements.

Working closely with Banking/Treasury teams to execute funds transfers in line with treasury policy.

Manage relationships with key providers, ongoing negotiation with all providers for better commercial and operational terms.

Ensure correct process with all other operational departments.

Collaborate with the Commercial, VIP team and CS teams to collect customer feedback and insight on customer journeys and acceptance rates.

Be on top of new payment solutions, trends and regulatory changes within the industry.

Any other duties that may reasonably be required in line with the main duties.

Requirements

5+ years experience in payments or processing role.

Solid experience in alternate payment methods – Crypto, ACH etc.

Direct experience maximising payments conversion in a high volume and in reducing fraud related costs and.

Leadership and people management skills with demonstrable ability to grow and guide teams.

Product passion and innovation drive.

Experience of business development activities.

Strong analytical skills.

Senior level industry relationships.

Desired Skills:

Crypto

ACH

Payment Management

Payment Providers

Payment Solutions

