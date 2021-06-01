Personal Line Underwriter (High Nett Worth clients

Responsibilities:
- Ensure excellent communication with all stakeholders;
- Build relationships with internal and external stakeholders;
- New business, renewals, endorsements and Re-broke;
- Conduct risk assessments;
- Analyse client portfolios;
- Request, obtain and assess quotes from insurers;
- Arrange valuations and reinsurance;
- Raise premiums;
Requirements:
- Matric or relevant qualification;
- RE5;
- FAIS compliant;
- 3 Years experience working in a client services environment;
- 3 Years experience as a Personal Lines Underwriter dealing with High Net Worth Clients
Please note only shortlisted candidate will be contacted