Personal Line Underwriter (High Nett Worth clients

Responsibilities:

Ensure excellent communication with all stakeholders;

Build relationships with internal and external stakeholders;

New business, renewals, endorsements and Re-broke;

Conduct risk assessments;

Analyse client portfolios;

Request, obtain and assess quotes from insurers;

Arrange valuations and reinsurance;

Raise premiums;

Requirements:

Matric or relevant qualification;

RE5;

FAIS compliant;

3 Years experience working in a client services environment;

3 Years experience as a Personal Lines Underwriter dealing with High Net Worth Clients

Please note only shortlisted candidate will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position