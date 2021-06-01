Personal Line Underwriter (High Nett Worth clients

Jun 1, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure excellent communication with all stakeholders;
  • Build relationships with internal and external stakeholders;
  • New business, renewals, endorsements and Re-broke;
  • Conduct risk assessments;
  • Analyse client portfolios;
  • Request, obtain and assess quotes from insurers;
  • Arrange valuations and reinsurance;
  • Raise premiums;

Requirements:

  • Matric or relevant qualification;
  • RE5;
  • FAIS compliant;
  • 3 Years experience working in a client services environment;
  • 3 Years experience as a Personal Lines Underwriter dealing with High Net Worth Clients

Please note only shortlisted candidate will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position