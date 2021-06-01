Pharmacist at City of Capetown

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
CITY HEALTH
PHARMACIST
(SHORT TERM CONTRACT POSTS)
BASIC SALARY: R417 967 – R498 439 PER ANNUM (SCARCE SKILLS ALLOWANCE ONLY WHERE APPLICABLE) – REF NO: HS 31/21
Requirements:
- Dip Pharm or B.Pharmacy degree
- Current registration with the South African Pharmacy Council as a Pharmacist
- At least three years’ experience, preferably in the primary health care environment
- Sound knowledge of current medicines and the essential drug list
- Proven interpersonal and administrative skills
- An eye for detail
- Integrity
- Current Registration with the HPCSA
- A valid Code 8 driver’s licence will be advantageous.
Key performance areas:
- Coordinating pharmaceutical services within the sub-district by adhering to the provisions of the Pharmacy Act as well as ensure efficient drug management
- Stock control
- Implementing drug management policies and procedures
- General day-to-day management of the pharmacy
- Mentoring and in-service tutoring
- Monitoring drug usage and keeping the Clinic Manager informed of budget trends and locum requirements.
Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.
Closing date: 11 June 2021
- Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.
- Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.
- Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.
- Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.
- Visit our website at [URL Removed]
- No late applications will be considered.
- If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Proven interpersonal and administrative skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree