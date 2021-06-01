Pharmacist at City of Capetown

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CITY HEALTH

PHARMACIST

(SHORT TERM CONTRACT POSTS)

BASIC SALARY: R417 967 – R498 439 PER ANNUM (SCARCE SKILLS ALLOWANCE ONLY WHERE APPLICABLE) – REF NO: HS 31/21

Requirements:

Dip Pharm or B.Pharmacy degree

Current registration with the South African Pharmacy Council as a Pharmacist

At least three years’ experience, preferably in the primary health care environment

Sound knowledge of current medicines and the essential drug list

Proven interpersonal and administrative skills

An eye for detail

Integrity

Current Registration with the HPCSA

A valid Code 8 driver’s licence will be advantageous.

Key performance areas:

Coordinating pharmaceutical services within the sub-district by adhering to the provisions of the Pharmacy Act as well as ensure efficient drug management

Stock control

Implementing drug management policies and procedures

General day-to-day management of the pharmacy

Mentoring and in-service tutoring

Monitoring drug usage and keeping the Clinic Manager informed of budget trends and locum requirements.

