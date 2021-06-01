PLC Programmer

Programming of conveyor systems, spiral freezers, cooler systems

Ensure Spares balance and inventory control for all instruments’ spare parts

Build electrical panels as per customer requirements

Stand by duties, travelling nationally and internationally

Service company machinery for the following customers: Sasko, Albany, Sunbake, Blue Ribbon, Pioneer Foods, Riche’s food, Early Bird

Upgrade the old spiral programming and wiring

Do quotations and orders for the current projects

Do any other duty as requested by immediate supervisor

PLC programming, VSD installation and programming for: Mitsubishi VSDs, Siemens VSDs, Danfoss VSDs, Yaskawa, and ABB

HMI Visualisation and programming- TIA and GT Designer

Back up the PLCs programs for Dale Spiral machines

Desired Skills:

PLC Programming

Industrial control systems

Allen Bradley

S7

Mitsubishi

HMI

SCADA

Motion Control

PLC Allen Bradley

PLC

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Minimum Requirements:

– Minimum N3

– Electrical Qualification and or Millwright Qualification;

– Understanding of PLC’s and basic programming of Mitsubishi; Siemens/Omron and Allen Bradley.

– Must be able to read electronic drawings

– Basic understanding of proximity and photoelectric sensors

– Must be willing to work weekends and overtime from time to time

– Must be able to work away from home for extended periods

– Must be able to work unsupervised and under pressure

