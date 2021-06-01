PLC Programmer

Jun 1, 2021

  • Programming of conveyor systems, spiral freezers, cooler systems
  • Ensure Spares balance and inventory control for all instruments’ spare parts
  • Build electrical panels as per customer requirements
  • Stand by duties, travelling nationally and internationally
  • Service company machinery for the following customers: Sasko, Albany, Sunbake, Blue Ribbon, Pioneer Foods, Riche’s food, Early Bird
  • Upgrade the old spiral programming and wiring
  • Do quotations and orders for the current projects
  • Do any other duty as requested by immediate supervisor
  • PLC programming, VSD installation and programming for: Mitsubishi VSDs, Siemens VSDs, Danfoss VSDs, Yaskawa, and ABB
  • HMI Visualisation and programming- TIA and GT Designer
  • Back up the PLCs programs for Dale Spiral machines

Desired Skills:

  • PLC Programming
  • Industrial control systems
  • Allen Bradley
  • S7
  • Mitsubishi
  • HMI
  • SCADA
  • Motion Control
  • PLC Allen Bradley
  • PLC

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Minimum Requirements:

– Minimum N3
– Electrical Qualification and or Millwright Qualification;
– Understanding of PLC’s and basic programming of Mitsubishi; Siemens/Omron and Allen Bradley.
– Must be able to read electronic drawings
– Basic understanding of proximity and photoelectric sensors
– Must be willing to work weekends and overtime from time to time
– Must be able to work away from home for extended periods
– Must be able to work unsupervised and under pressure

