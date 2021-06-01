PLC Programmer

- Programming of conveyor systems, spiral freezers, cooler systems
- Ensure Spares balance and inventory control for all instruments’ spare parts
- Build electrical panels as per customer requirements
- Stand by duties, travelling nationally and internationally
- Service company machinery for the following customers: Sasko, Albany, Sunbake, Blue Ribbon, Pioneer Foods, Riche’s food, Early Bird
- Upgrade the old spiral programming and wiring
- Do quotations and orders for the current projects
- Do any other duty as requested by immediate supervisor
- PLC programming, VSD installation and programming for: Mitsubishi VSDs, Siemens VSDs, Danfoss VSDs, Yaskawa, and ABB
- HMI Visualisation and programming- TIA and GT Designer
- Back up the PLCs programs for Dale Spiral machines
Desired Skills:
- PLC Programming
- Industrial control systems
- Allen Bradley
- S7
- Mitsubishi
- HMI
- SCADA
- Motion Control
- PLC Allen Bradley
- PLC
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Minimum Requirements:
– Minimum N3
– Electrical Qualification and or Millwright Qualification;
– Understanding of PLC’s and basic programming of Mitsubishi; Siemens/Omron and Allen Bradley.
– Must be able to read electronic drawings
– Basic understanding of proximity and photoelectric sensors
– Must be willing to work weekends and overtime from time to time
– Must be able to work away from home for extended periods
– Must be able to work unsupervised and under pressure