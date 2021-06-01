Power BI Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you are passionate about data and automation, then a Specialist IT Service Provider based in Durbanville wants you as their next Power BI Developer. Your core outputs will be to plan, coordinate and execute on BI activities on a daily basis between various in-house and third-party software subsystems, ensuring data is accurate, complete and timely. You will also be expected to consciously strive to improve and increase the value of data within the organisation while setting up all enterprise reporting for self-service and dynamic information [URL Removed] BI dashboards from operational level reporting to C-suite KPI dashboards with drill-throughs and drill down.

Build and consolidate data into an enterprise-wide data warehouse.

Build streaming data integrations into data lake technologies for operational and tactical reporting and integration.

Interface with APIs as part of the data pipeline to calculate accurate metrics and key performance indicators.

Work with business and Developers to determine outcomes and deliverables.

Support and participate in the growth and development of the end-to-end data strategy.

Provision and expose data assets for analytical teams and external data feeds.

Migrate reporting off the legacy Cognos environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

2+ Years experience in developing and delivering BI reporting, preferably with the Microsoft reporting stack.

Experience in relational database management systems like Microsoft SQL Server including data modelling and creating relational databases using SQL.

Experience with unstructured data and consuming data from NoSQL technologies.

Experience using coding languages to expand base integration software.

Experience integrating with Cloud/SaaS/PaaS solutions, APIs, and integration with legacy applications.

Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle including continuous integration and delivery using DevOps tools.

Have worked in Agile teams.

Advantageous

Experience using Microsoft SaaS.

Experience using cloud technologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communication skills.

Ability to work with an international team with international customers in different time zones.

Detailed, accurate, responsive, and inquisitive personality.

Demonstrable ability to learn new concepts quickly.

Be able to self-motivate and govern.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

