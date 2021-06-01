Product Assistant: Microsoft FPP/DSP & PCA at Mustek

Purpose:The Microsoft DSP/FPP Software & PCA Hardware Admin Assistant & Specialist is primarily responsible for administrative support to the Product Manager dealing with Microsoft Administration. This includes support on enquiries from clients and sales nationally when [URL Removed] and Experience:Grade 12.Computer literate, competent in MS Outlook and MS Excel.Certificate in Excel basic and intermediate.2 to 3 years experience in an IT related administrative and excel [URL Removed] and Competencies:Excellent administrative skills.Excellent communication and listening skills.Contribution to team success.Ability to work under pressure.Ability to follow up and follow through to completion of tasks.Planning, organizing and time management to ensure work is completed as per required deadlines.Problem solving.Data capturing in Excel Documents.Attention to detail.Working according to company procedures and SLAs.

