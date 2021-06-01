Product Owner – Crypto at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is a growing global FinTech company specializing in the storage of Crypto Currency and recently they have opened a Digital Bank. The business is expanding their Product team and they are looking for a strong Product Owner to join their team.Client DetailsOur client is a growing global FinTech company specializing in the storage of Crypto Currency and recently they have opened a Digital Bank. DescriptionThe Product Owner – Crypto would be responsible for the following:
- Own the roadmap of our core crypto services and wallet offerings;
- Discover, prioritize, and write requirements for new product features;
- Plan and prioritize product feature backlog and development for the product
- Provide backlog management, iteration planning, and completion of detailed user stories
- Advocate for clients and customers, deeply understanding their needs and pains;
- Participate in the crypto product lifecycle from discovery,research, design, development, quality assurance, launch, and iteration;
- Collaborate closely with marketing, design, engineering and data science;
- Represent the product team both internally to leadership and externally to clients and the crypto community where appropriate; and
- Communicate effectively between business stakeholders,marketing and technology.
ProfileQualifications & Experience:
- Previous working experience as a Product Owner for5+ years;
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or similar field;
- Comprehensive knowledge of technical systems and architecture principles;
- Certified Scrum Product Owner or Certified Scrum Master qualification is a plus;
- Experience shipping market-leading products in a fast-growing fintech and/or payments company as Senior Product Owner is essential;
- Experience working in regulated industries, FinTech,cryptocurrency or retail banking is highly advantageous;
- Deep knowledge of, and experience with, cryptocurrencies and/or blockchain technology is essential;
- Solid organizational skills, attention to detail, and proven ability to manage multiple initiatives and priorities with competing timelines;
- Strong written and verbal communication skills, proven experience driving product and business decisions; and
- Team-oriented, collaborative and demonstrated willingness to roll up sleeves and get into the weeds of a project.
Job Offer100,000 USD – 120,000 USD per annum
About The Employer:
Global FinTech company