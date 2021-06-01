Product Owner – Crypto at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is a growing global FinTech company specializing in the storage of Crypto Currency and recently they have opened a Digital Bank. The business is expanding their Product team and they are looking for a strong Product Owner to join their team.Client DetailsOur client is a growing global FinTech company specializing in the storage of Crypto Currency and recently they have opened a Digital Bank. DescriptionThe Product Owner – Crypto would be responsible for the following:

Own the roadmap of our core crypto services and wallet offerings;

Discover, prioritize, and write requirements for new product features;

Plan and prioritize product feature backlog and development for the product

Provide backlog management, iteration planning, and completion of detailed user stories

Advocate for clients and customers, deeply understanding their needs and pains;

Participate in the crypto product lifecycle from discovery,research, design, development, quality assurance, launch, and iteration;

Collaborate closely with marketing, design, engineering and data science;

Represent the product team both internally to leadership and externally to clients and the crypto community where appropriate; and

Communicate effectively between business stakeholders,marketing and technology.

ProfileQualifications & Experience:

Previous working experience as a Product Owner for5+ years;

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or similar field;

Comprehensive knowledge of technical systems and architecture principles;

Certified Scrum Product Owner or Certified Scrum Master qualification is a plus;

Experience shipping market-leading products in a fast-growing fintech and/or payments company as Senior Product Owner is essential;

Experience working in regulated industries, FinTech,cryptocurrency or retail banking is highly advantageous;

Deep knowledge of, and experience with, cryptocurrencies and/or blockchain technology is essential;

Solid organizational skills, attention to detail, and proven ability to manage multiple initiatives and priorities with competing timelines;

Strong written and verbal communication skills, proven experience driving product and business decisions; and

Team-oriented, collaborative and demonstrated willingness to roll up sleeves and get into the weeds of a project.

Job Offer100,000 USD – 120,000 USD per annum

About The Employer:

Global FinTech company

