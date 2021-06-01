Professional Nurse at City of Cape Town

COMMUNITY SERVICES AND HEALTH – CITY HEALTH

PROFESSIONAL NURSE

(SHORT TERM CONTRACT POSTS – TARGETING APPLICANTS WHO COMPLETED THEIR COMMUNITY SERVICE ON 31 JANUARY 2021 AND WHO ARE CURRENTLY UNEMPLOYED AND REGISTERED WITH SANC)

BASIC SALARY: R326 208 PER ANNUM – REF NO: HS 29/21

Requirements:

Current registration with the SANC

Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery

Diplomas/certificates in any of the following as an advantage: Community Nursing Science, Psychiatric Nursing, Clinical Nursing Science, Health Assessment and Treatment & Care (Adults and Paediatrics) and experience gained within a primary healthcare environment

Proven counselling skills

Valid Code EB driver’s licence will be advantageous.

Key performance areas:

Providing a comprehensive primary healthcare service, including TOP counselling

General administration

Training students

Visiting homes/businesses and nursery schools

Health education and promotion.

Please forward your application via e-mail to: [Email Address Removed] and [Email Address Removed]

Please forward a comprehensive CV and covering letter, including a certified copy of your Identity Document, qualifications and proof of registration with SANC to the relevant e-mail address, as indicated.

Closing date: 11 June 2021

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

