Project Manager – Finance Compliance at Datonomy Solutions

ESSENTIAL:Project Manager – Finance compliance project experienceThe candidate will manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality.Job Objectives1. Project initiation Project charter2. Project planning Project management plan including:

Project schedule

Project budget

Project quality plan

Risk management plan

3. Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

Project status reports

Project steering committee presentation

4. Project close close out presentation, reports and handoverQualifications:Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.Qualification in Project Management PMP or Prince2Experience

5-8 years Project Management in relevant area

Knowledge:

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of atleast one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Experience of using project tools

Ability to manage business expectations.

Ability to coach and mentor teammates.

Change management

