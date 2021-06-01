Project Manager Testing

Jun 1, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Project Manager: Testing
to join their dynamic team

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

  • Formal IT Degree/Diploma
  • ITSQB Test Manager certification
  • Solid understanding Test processes

Years of Experience:

  • 10+ years’ experience in IT Testing
  • Test Management experience

Technical /Functional Skills:

  • Comfortable to work and test Java based applications.
  • Solid work experience with Selenium, Protractor,
  • Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services
  • Worked with tools such as X-Ray,JIRA,Confluence,BitBucket.
  • Create technical integration & automated tests suite using automation frameworks.
  • Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA
  • Assist development team and Test Analysts with testing requirements.
  • Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
  • Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code.
  • Solid working experience of agile and testing methodologies
  • Continuous Integration / Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline
  • Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools.
  • Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous.
  • Ability to review and pick up new automation tools
  • Oracle/PostgreSQL database knowledge would be appreciatedResponsibilities:
  • Steer Test management for the Proflex project in ZA.
  • Responsible for adhering to and assisting in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the Proflex Project.
  • Develop / expand test automation framework of common business scenarios.
  • Work closely with Developers and Test Analysts in feature teams to improve test coverage.
  • Responsible for Proflex defect lifecycle.
  • Work closely with Line Managers to identify testing skills required within the feature teams.
  • Conduct interviews with Line Managers for testing resources required for Proflex.
  • Manage testing resource capacity across the Proflex project.
  • Accountable for automated and manual testing across products and document the process thoroughly.
  • Accountable for compilation and execution of test cases around business requirements.
  • Accountable for usability and UX testing.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution and distribute the results
  • Support AG Test Manager with preparation and moderation of Test Entry/Exit Gateways
  • Ensure proper planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
  • Plan, organize and support test case creation and
  • adaptation
  • Support Test Analysts with creation of test data with reflecting various scenarios.
  • Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to Agile Masters and Product Owners.
  • Liaise with Architects, POs, Developers and Test Analysts
  • Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics
  • Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.

