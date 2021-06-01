An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Project Manager: Testing
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Qualification:
- Formal IT Degree/Diploma
- ITSQB Test Manager certification
- Solid understanding Test processes
Years of Experience:
- 10+ years’ experience in IT Testing
- Test Management experience
Technical /Functional Skills:
- Comfortable to work and test Java based applications.
- Solid work experience with Selenium, Protractor,
- Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services
- Worked with tools such as X-Ray,JIRA,Confluence,BitBucket.
- Create technical integration & automated tests suite using automation frameworks.
- Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA
- Assist development team and Test Analysts with testing requirements.
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
- Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code.
- Solid working experience of agile and testing methodologies
- Continuous Integration / Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline
- Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools.
- Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous.
- Ability to review and pick up new automation tools
- Oracle/PostgreSQL database knowledge would be appreciatedResponsibilities:
- Steer Test management for the Proflex project in ZA.
- Responsible for adhering to and assisting in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the Proflex Project.
- Develop / expand test automation framework of common business scenarios.
- Work closely with Developers and Test Analysts in feature teams to improve test coverage.
- Responsible for Proflex defect lifecycle.
- Work closely with Line Managers to identify testing skills required within the feature teams.
- Conduct interviews with Line Managers for testing resources required for Proflex.
- Manage testing resource capacity across the Proflex project.
- Accountable for automated and manual testing across products and document the process thoroughly.
- Accountable for compilation and execution of test cases around business requirements.
- Accountable for usability and UX testing.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution and distribute the results
- Support AG Test Manager with preparation and moderation of Test Entry/Exit Gateways
- Ensure proper planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
- Plan, organize and support test case creation and
- adaptation
- Support Test Analysts with creation of test data with reflecting various scenarios.
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Agile Masters and Product Owners.
- Liaise with Architects, POs, Developers and Test Analysts
- Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics
- Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.
