An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Project Manager: Testing

to join their dynamic team

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

Formal IT Degree/Diploma

ITSQB Test Manager certification

Solid understanding Test processes

Years of Experience:

10+ years’ experience in IT Testing

Test Management experience

Technical /Functional Skills:

Comfortable to work and test Java based applications.

Solid work experience with Selenium, Protractor,

Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services

Worked with tools such as X-Ray,JIRA,Confluence,BitBucket.

Create technical integration & automated tests suite using automation frameworks.

Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA

Assist development team and Test Analysts with testing requirements.

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.

Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code.

Solid working experience of agile and testing methodologies

Continuous Integration / Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline

Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools.

Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous.

Ability to review and pick up new automation tools

Oracle/PostgreSQL database knowledge would be appreciatedResponsibilities:

Steer Test management for the Proflex project in ZA.

Responsible for adhering to and assisting in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the Proflex Project.

Develop / expand test automation framework of common business scenarios.

Work closely with Developers and Test Analysts in feature teams to improve test coverage.

Responsible for Proflex defect lifecycle.

Work closely with Line Managers to identify testing skills required within the feature teams.

Conduct interviews with Line Managers for testing resources required for Proflex.

Manage testing resource capacity across the Proflex project.

Accountable for automated and manual testing across products and document the process thoroughly.

Accountable for compilation and execution of test cases around business requirements.

Accountable for usability and UX testing.

Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution and distribute the results

Support AG Test Manager with preparation and moderation of Test Entry/Exit Gateways

Ensure proper planning and effort estimation for test case execution.

Plan, organize and support test case creation and

adaptation

Support Test Analysts with creation of test data with reflecting various scenarios.

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing

Escalate deviations in the plan to Agile Masters and Product Owners.

Liaise with Architects, POs, Developers and Test Analysts

Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics

Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.

