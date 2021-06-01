QA Officer x1: DPP & SAMURAI Study (FTC) Wits

A Quality Assurance Officer x 1: DPP & SAMURAI Study (Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

Ensure QA and QC activities performed effectively across studies

Where trends identified, coordinate relevant staff training

Location

WRHI – Research Centre, Hillbrow

Key performance areas

Review and ensure that the study has all essential regulatory documentation through routine updates as needed

Assist with the review and revision of standard operating procedures per study-specific needs as needed

Assist Regulatory Compliance Manager/Officer with QA of Regulatory files

Verify transcription and accuracy of data from source documentation to Case Report Forms (CRF)

Ensure errors on CRFs are corrected, initialed, and dated by the authorized signatory

Support the timely transmission/data faxing/data entry of relevant Case Report Forms following QC activity (as needed)

Ensure completion of corrective action of internal and QC reports/error trends identified during QC

Assist in completion of corrective action for internal monitoring reviews

Coordinate staff training (and retraining) where error trends are identified

QC of Informed Consent Forms and other source documents to ensure accuracy and completeness

Timeous reporting to project investigator/study coordinator or designee regarding QC trends and major issues

Support periodic quality assurance activities as per the CQMP

Assess staff awareness and compliance to Good Clinical Practice (GCP), Protocol requirements, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and Regulatory Essential Documents per sponsor requirements

Determine through critical review the accuracy of research records

Compile QA/QC report/s on findings for the site management team

Required minimum education and training

3-year diploma or degree in a health-related field

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

A post-graduate degree in Quality Management would be an added advantage

Understanding of the research language, detailed knowledge, and understanding of the relevant studies and SOPs, knowledge of clinical research documentation

Computer literate with the ability to create or work with relevant data sets

Fluent in English, fluency in one of the other official SA languages particularly Zulu or Sesotho would be an added advantage

Good written and verbal communication skills

Strategic thinking and problem-solving skills

Conscientious and precise delivery of work even when under pressure

Effective self-management, resourcefulness, and initiative to solve problems

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 1-2 years relevant work experience within a clinical research environment in Quality Control and Quality Assurance

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 07 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position