Sales Executive

Desirable: Knowledge and understanding of:

Experience in selling solutions into mining would be beneficial.

Solutions provide connectivity to mining machines such as Haul trucks and blasthole drills. It will therefore be beneficial if the candidate has an interest and high level knowledge of these applications and the role players in the market that provides these systems

Wireless Mesh networks

Digital Two Radio solutions (Tetra & DMR)

Asset Management (Tagging and Tracking)

Underground communications

Enterprise WiFi solutions

Broadband microwave networks

Personal qualities:

Proactive.

Team player. Deadline driven

Flexible, and willing to work in the constantly changing environment of a growing service providing services which operates across all regions.

Conscientious and responsible.

Ability to support and enthuse others and maintain a professional image.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Fully Computer literate

Ability to work at both a detailed and strategic level

Excellent customer service ethic

Punctual and reliable

Possess excellent analytical and interpretative skills

Fully bilingual in English

Flexible and creative

Good interpersonal skills

Capable of working independently, using one’s own judgement and solving problems, as and when it arises

Clean driver’s licence and criminal record.

Desired Skills:

Develop customer base

Introduce new customers to the Industrial market

Follow up on leads

Deliver customer presentations

Good understanding of technologies

Wireless and Digital Two Way radio technologies

About The Employer:

A Sales Executive (Midrand) required for a Digital Infrastructure/Wireless Tech company, strong in business development, hunter-type, sales-person who is well connected within this industry!!! Reporting to the Sales Manager.

