Sales Representative at Global Water Solutions Africa (Pty) Ltd

Global Water Solutions South Africa subsidiary has a vacancy for a Sales Representative.

Principal Responsibilities:

Build and maintain a rapport with customers and prospects to formulate strong, long-term business relationships built on trust.

Conduct market research and first visits within your territory.

Seek new customers and opportunities on an ongoing basis, continually bringing new customers on board.

Ensure “inactive” customers are convinced to start buying again.

Perform analysis of prospects and design solutions that best meet customer needs, be the “go-to guy”, when it comes to problem-solving and suggestions to suit customer requirements.

Identify new opportunities and initiate relationships with potential customers, including distribution companies and OEM organizations alike.

Gain adequate technical knowledge of our products and usage of the same by continually reading up on and familiarizing yourself with what each product is used for.

Train, educate, and conduct seminars with customers on our products and applications.

Attend regional trade shows and expos to promote GWS and its products.

Work closely with the customers’ sales teams to deal with downstream customers.

Provide clear and accurate reporting of sales outcomes and activities to management.

Meet and exceed given and agreed monthly and annual sales targets.

Complete adequate physical sales call in all given areas to ensure the above.

Participate in sales and business training programs to improve sales performance.

Manage budget for travel expenses.

Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years experience in a similar position is a must.

Highly motivated and hands-on attitude.

Technical understanding desirable, in particular in Water-related industries, such as water treatment, filtration, pumps, etc.

Strong organization, presentation, communication, and negotiation skills

Must be flexible and willing to do extensive travel.

Must be business fluent in English

Desired Skills:

Sales Rep

Sales

Sales Development

Industrial sales

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Global Water Solutions (GWS) is a global manufacturer and marketer of high quality pressure vessels for the water industry with production facilities in the U.S.A. and Taiwan and sales in more than 100 countries and growing. We offer a friendly working environment with flat hierarchies in our international growing company which still is at size where people are people and not numbers.

Please visit our website [URL Removed] for more information on this company. Be part of our success and growth!

You can also apply directly by clicking our website link-https://globalwater.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=22

