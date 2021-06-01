SAP SAPPHIRE NOW 2021 an immersive virtual event

SAP SAPPHIRE NOW brings customers a truly immersive multimedia event through live presentations, digital showcases and the ability to network for SAP experts and fellow attendees.

The free-to-attend virtual event kicks off on 2 June with a global keynote by SAP CEA Christian Klein and special guests, who will guide delegates on how to start their business transformation to attain resilience, profitability and sustainability.

The conference then splits into regional events, with the EMEA presentations taking place on 7 and 8 June. Eight tracks will cover various topics: customer experience, finance, human resources, industries, IT, midmarket (SMB), procurement and supply chain.

Presentations in each track are complemented by digital showcases that give delegates the opportunity to engage with the topic and discover solutions running at real customers.

The customer experience digital event gives delegates useful advice on how to tailor their interactions with different customers.

An overview video in the finance track demonstrates how the SAP S/4HANA portfolio of new technologies and innovations gives financial teams responsive decision-making tools to drive their organisations’ success.

In the human resources track, the digital showcase demonstrates the HXM Expedition from SAP SuccessFactors, following a new manager and his leader as they connect and empower their team to create a resilient and inclusive workforce that is inspired, engaged and productive.

A live broadcast from the SAPPHIRE NOW Studio kicks off the Industries track, featuring local and regional customers. Industries to be featured in this track include automotive, banking, consumer electronics, high-tech, industrial machinery and components, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, oil, gas and energy, professional services, public sector, retail and utilities.

Delegates can learn about the power of SAP innovations and data analytics in sports by visiting the digital showcase underpinning the IT track. The impact of SAP technologies on the lives of coaches, the fan experience and the performance of the athletes in sports including soccer, ice hockey, equestrian, tennis, esports and sailing will be covered.

The midmarket (SMB) track will start with a live broadcast from the SAPPHIRE NOW Studio, delivering midmarket news, announcements, and conversations to get delegates started on their digital journey. A partner showcase offers sponsored sessions, access to unique resources, and sponsor contact information.

In the digital showcase alongside the procurement track, delegates will be able to follow a global bicycle manufacturer as it launches a new sustainable product line. The experience includes a demonstration on how a future-proof spend management system supports the company while simultaneously providing it access and insights to global business networks.

Delegates can join virtual experiences to learn more about resilient supply chains and the need to be predictive, intelligent and agile while responding to supply chain dynamics.

Learn more about SAPPHIRE NOW, and register to attend by clicking here.