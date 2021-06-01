Scrum Master

A Scrum Master is the facilitator for an agile development team. Scrum is a methodology that allows a team to self-organize and make changes quickly, in accordance with agile principles. The scrum master manages the process for how information is exchanged. The candidate will be responsible for the overseeing and providing guidance to the scrum teams in BI, Analytics and Digital environment.

Responsibilities will include but not limited to:

Ensuring that development teams follow scrum framework values and agile practices

Mentoring and motivating the teams to improve processes, facilitating meetings and decision-making processes, and eliminating team impediments.

The Scrum Master will be considered a subject-matter expert, have excellent logic and problem solving skills and a drive to make a difference. They will be responsible for enforcing the rules of Scrum, removing impediments from their team while promoting self-management and constantly improving our standards of work.

About The Employer:

What will make you successful in this role?

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a relevant field preferred.

Certified Scrum Master, SAFe preferred.

5+ years of experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar role.

Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artefacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)

Working knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum or Kanban etc. to deliver solutions would be essential

Leadership and management experience. Excellent people and project management skills.

Strong communication and presentation skills.

Strong analytical, problem-solving and conflict resolution skills.

Knowledge of various toolsets such as SAP Hana Studio, SAP Data Services, Informatica Data Quality Suite, Cloudera big data storage and Microsoft Power BI will be advantageous.

Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation

Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management

Experience in project management/Team lead roles mandatory.

Experience in delivering BI products preferable

Qualification and Experience

Degree with 5 to 6 years related experience.

Knowledge and Skills

Knowledge of scrum principles

Product development process knowledge

Agile methodology

Sprint methodology and project management

Reporting and Administration

Personal Attributes

Interpersonal savvy – Contributing through others

Decision quality – Contributing through others

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others

Core Competencies

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others

Customer focus – Contributing through others

Drives results – Contributing through others

Learn more/Apply for this position