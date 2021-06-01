Scrum Master at MPC Recruitment

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

3 years previous relevant experience is required.

Experience in Agile methods and techniques is required.

Certified scrum master (CSM) is preferable. Other Agile certifications will be considered.

A general understanding of all aspects in software development lifecycles is a requirement.

Desired Skills:

Implement principals of scrum

Support product development process

Core agile principles

Remove impediments

Assist with backlog maintenance

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the insurance/ financial services industry requires a Scrum Master who will be based in Durban.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension fund

