SEASONED HELICOPTER NIGHT CAPTAIN REQUIRED – 12 MTHS FTC

5 YEARS OF SPECIALIST NIGHT FLYING EXPERIENCE IS VITAL FOR THIS

ROLE

REPORTING TO: CHIEF PILOT

LOCATION: RICHARDS BAY PORT – KZN

DURATION: FIXED TERM CONTRACT FOR 12 MONTHS

SALARY: R941 160 CTC PER ANNUM

CLOSING DATE: 21 MAY 2021, 12:00

MAIN PURPOSE

The Helicopter Night Pilot is the Commander of the aircraft for both Day and night operations and is also responsible for the safety and management of the Crew and passengers on board the aircraft as per SACAA CARs [Phone Number Removed]; . Regulations as well as the organisation SOP’s

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

MUST Hold a current CPL or ATPL-H

Night Rating

Instrument Rating

Winch Rating

2200 hours total flight time

1200 hours on turbine helicopters

700 hours on multi-engine helicopters

250 hours on A109 helicopter is advantageous

***MINIMUM OF 5 YEARS’ NIGHT FLYING EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

HIGHLY EXPERIENCED HELICOPTER CAPTAIN WITH EXTENSIVE NIGHT-FLYING HOURS TRACK RECORD

Operational knowledge of the functions of the company marine pilot services

POSITION OUTPUTS

Plan daytime and night-time flight missions in accordance marine traffic

Demands and Port Control directives

Prepare aircraft resources and loading schedule for marine pilot transfer and Port related functions

Responsible for preflight checks and safety briefings to ensure compliance with stringent safety requirements

Ensure transfer of marine pilots safely to vessels as they call and depart from the shores of the South African Port system

Ensure compliance with South African Civil Aviation Regulations

Ensure compliance with SAMSA and the National Ports Act No. 12 of 2005

Evacuation of accident victims and persons in distress

Conduct port related flights in accordance with the organisation and customer requirements

Determination of flight routes (flight planning) in accordance with approved aeronautical requirements and charts

Liaison with Port Control and Air Traffic Navigation Services

Recording of take-off and landing times to fulfil scheduling requirements

Ensure customer satisfaction and performance

Logging of operational flight times and determination of mission efficiencies

Assisting in delivering a 24hour seamless operation to enhance port productivity in line with the company business objectives and customer demands.

Contribution to business reputational enhancement by minimising incident and accident occurrences within the Port system, by adherence to the strictest safety requirements

Ensure prompt responses to Port control directives to enhance ship turn-around times

Training and development of Day Captains, Co-Pilots, Cadet Pilots and related functional personnel

Receive daily operational reports from the Day Captain

Conduct Line Proficiency Checks on Night and Day Captains, Co-Pilots and Cadet Pilots.

Flight planning, preparation of aircraft to conduct day flights for the marine pilot service and Port related functions in accordance with the company requirements, standard operating procedures and policies

Undertake experiential training to meet the standards set by national and International aviation regulatory authorities (skills development of Cadet Pilots and Co-Pilots)

Application of the Civil Aviation regulations as well as the National Ports Act No. 12 of 2005

Ensure uninterrupted operation of the company helicopter service to deliver high quality service and enhance safety and port efficiency

Responsible for the safety and management of the crew and passengers on board the aircraft as per SACAA CARs [Phone Number Removed]; Regulations as well as the organisation SOP’s

COMPETENCIES

Knowledge

Aviation rules and safety guidelines

Helicopter operation procedures and systems

Public safety and security

Transportations systems and procedures

Port rules

Customer and personal service

English language proficiency

Radio telephony proficiency

Mathematical applications

Computers and electronics

Navigation data processing

Flight planning and execution

SKILLS REQUIRED

Good communication

Time management

Judgement and decision making

Operational control

Crew resource management (CRM)

Active listening

Assertiveness

Accuracy

Social perceptiveness/diversity

Management

ATTRIBUTES

Decision making

Multi-tasking

Communication

Team work

