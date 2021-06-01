SEASONED HELICOPTER NIGHT CAPTAIN REQUIRED – 12 MTHS FTC

SEASONED HELICOPTER NIGHT CAPTAIN – 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION
5 YEARS OF SPECIALIST NIGHT FLYING EXPERIENCE IS VITAL FOR THIS
ROLE
REPORTING TO: CHIEF PILOT
LOCATION: RICHARDS BAY PORT – KZN
- DURATION: FIXED TERM CONTRACT FOR 12 MONTHS
- SALARY: R941 160 CTC PER ANNUM
- CLOSING DATE: 21 MAY 2021, 12:00
MAIN PURPOSE
- The Helicopter Night Pilot is the Commander of the aircraft for both Day and night operations and is also responsible for the safety and management of the Crew and passengers on board the aircraft as per SACAA CARs [Phone Number Removed];. Regulations as well as the organisation SOP’s
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- MUST Hold a current CPL or ATPL-H
- Night Rating
- Instrument Rating
- Winch Rating
- 2200 hours total flight time
- 1200 hours on turbine helicopters
- 700 hours on multi-engine helicopters
- 250 hours on A109 helicopter is advantageous
- ***MINIMUM OF 5 YEARS’ NIGHT FLYING EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- HIGHLY EXPERIENCED HELICOPTER CAPTAIN WITH EXTENSIVE NIGHT-FLYING HOURS TRACK RECORD
- Operational knowledge of the functions of the company marine pilot services
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Plan daytime and night-time flight missions in accordance marine traffic
- Demands and Port Control directives
- Prepare aircraft resources and loading schedule for marine pilot transfer and Port related functions
- Responsible for preflight checks and safety briefings to ensure compliance with stringent safety requirements
- Ensure transfer of marine pilots safely to vessels as they call and depart from the shores of the South African Port system
- Ensure compliance with South African Civil Aviation Regulations
- Ensure compliance with SAMSA and the National Ports Act No. 12 of 2005
- Evacuation of accident victims and persons in distress
- Conduct port related flights in accordance with the organisation and customer requirements
- Determination of flight routes (flight planning) in accordance with approved aeronautical requirements and charts
- Liaison with Port Control and Air Traffic Navigation Services
- Recording of take-off and landing times to fulfil scheduling requirements
- Ensure customer satisfaction and performance
- Logging of operational flight times and determination of mission efficiencies
- Assisting in delivering a 24hour seamless operation to enhance port productivity in line with the company business objectives and customer demands.
- Contribution to business reputational enhancement by minimising incident and accident occurrences within the Port system, by adherence to the strictest safety requirements
- Ensure prompt responses to Port control directives to enhance ship turn-around times
- Training and development of Day Captains, Co-Pilots, Cadet Pilots and related functional personnel
- Receive daily operational reports from the Day Captain
- Conduct Line Proficiency Checks on Night and Day Captains, Co-Pilots and Cadet Pilots.
- Flight planning, preparation of aircraft to conduct day flights for the marine pilot service and Port related functions in accordance with the company requirements, standard operating procedures and policies
- Undertake experiential training to meet the standards set by national and International aviation regulatory authorities (skills development of Cadet Pilots and Co-Pilots)
- Application of the Civil Aviation regulations as well as the National Ports Act No. 12 of 2005
- Ensure uninterrupted operation of the company helicopter service to deliver high quality service and enhance safety and port efficiency
- Responsible for the safety and management of the crew and passengers on board the aircraft as per SACAA CARs [Phone Number Removed]; Regulations as well as the organisation SOP’s
COMPETENCIES
Knowledge
- Aviation rules and safety guidelines
- Helicopter operation procedures and systems
- Public safety and security
- Transportations systems and procedures
- Port rules
- Customer and personal service
- English language proficiency
- Radio telephony proficiency
- Mathematical applications
- Computers and electronics
- Navigation data processing
- Flight planning and execution
SKILLS REQUIRED
- Good communication
- Time management
- Judgement and decision making
- Operational control
- Crew resource management (CRM)
- Active listening
- Assertiveness
- Accuracy
- Social perceptiveness/diversity
- Management
ATTRIBUTES
- Decision making
- Multi-tasking
- Communication
- Team work
