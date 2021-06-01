Secretary – Education Institution

Urgently required is a Secretary with experience in the Education Sector – Higher Education or College

Advanced excel skills is required

Immediate start is essential

Matric plus certificate

Audit documents tracking and management

Maintain and update student data

Coordinate all learning material for the college

Recruitment and selection of students

Assessments

Submit reports to department of higher education

Compile minutes, set up meetings

Budgeting knowledge and be able to set up a budget on Excel

Coordinate external governance processes for the College

Coordinate financial process and annual budget planning for the College

Monitor the resources ie stationary, printing etc

Accurate financial reporting – Student invoices, account aging, student refund, allocation of sundry income

Advanced MS Excel and MS office skills is essential

Desired Skills:

Advanced Excel

Education industry experience

Minute taking

Financial report preparation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

This is an urgent position in a Higher Education facility

