Secretary – Education Institution

Urgently required is a Secretary with experience in the Education Sector – Higher Education or College
Advanced excel skills is required
Immediate start is essential
Matric plus certificate
Audit documents tracking and management
Maintain and update student data
Coordinate all learning material for the college
Recruitment and selection of students
Assessments
Submit reports to department of higher education
Compile minutes, set up meetings
Budgeting knowledge and be able to set up a budget on Excel
Coordinate external governance processes for the College
Coordinate financial process and annual budget planning for the College
Monitor the resources ie stationary, printing etc
Accurate financial reporting – Student invoices, account aging, student refund, allocation of sundry income
Advanced MS Excel and MS office skills is essential
Desired Skills:
- Advanced Excel
- Education industry experience
- Minute taking
- Financial report preparation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
This is an urgent position in a Higher Education facility