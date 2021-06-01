Senior HSE Coordinator

Key Performance areas:
- Ensuring compliance with all HSE related legislation and compliance obligations.
- Providing support with incident / accident investigations.
- Ensuring objectives and targets are met.
- Establishing and maintaining plant procedural instructions for occupational safety and environmental protection, and other statutory or HSE related documents as required.
- Maintaining the Risk Assessments and Legal Register.
- Providing support with ensuring organisational fire protection.
- Planning and integration of the HSE Committee.
- On site services management (Clinic, Waste, Security)
- Fulfilment of the Contractors management programme.
- Conducting specific subject training (HCSs, Risk Assessment, Occ. Health and Safety Act, Legal Liability)
- Achieving and maintaining 14001 and 45001 certification for the site.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in Occupational Health and/or Safety
- 5 years experience in a senior HSE role
- Extensive experience in the automotive environment >7 years
- Ability to work independently and after hours
- Ability to facilitate training of employees on HSE topics
- High level of commitment, perseverance and teamwork
- Proficient computer literacy and presentation skills
- Excellent organizational and communication skills
- Proficient knowledge / Lead auditor ISO 14001, ISO 45001
- Covid 19 Compliance Officer
If you feel like your the perfect fit for this opertunity please send your updated CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Occupational Health and Safety
- Automotive
- HSE
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree