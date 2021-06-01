Senior HSE Coordinator

Key Performance areas:

Ensuring compliance with all HSE related legislation and compliance obligations.

Providing support with incident / accident investigations.

Ensuring objectives and targets are met.

Establishing and maintaining plant procedural instructions for occupational safety and environmental protection, and other statutory or HSE related documents as required.

Maintaining the Risk Assessments and Legal Register.

Providing support with ensuring organisational fire protection.

Planning and integration of the HSE Committee.

On site services management (Clinic, Waste, Security)

Fulfilment of the Contractors management programme.

Conducting specific subject training (HCSs, Risk Assessment, Occ. Health and Safety Act, Legal Liability)

Achieving and maintaining 14001 and 45001 certification for the site.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in Occupational Health and/or Safety

5 years experience in a senior HSE role

Extensive experience in the automotive environment >7 years

Ability to work independently and after hours

Ability to facilitate training of employees on HSE topics

High level of commitment, perseverance and teamwork

Proficient computer literacy and presentation skills

Excellent organizational and communication skills

Proficient knowledge / Lead auditor ISO 14001, ISO 45001

Covid 19 Compliance Officer

If you feel like your the perfect fit for this opertunity please send your updated CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Occupational Health and Safety

Automotive

HSE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position