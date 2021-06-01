Senior HSE Coordinator

Jun 1, 2021

Key Performance areas:

  • Ensuring compliance with all HSE related legislation and compliance obligations.
  • Providing support with incident / accident investigations.
  • Ensuring objectives and targets are met.
  • Establishing and maintaining plant procedural instructions for occupational safety and environmental protection, and other statutory or HSE related documents as required.
  • Maintaining the Risk Assessments and Legal Register.
  • Providing support with ensuring organisational fire protection.
  • Planning and integration of the HSE Committee.
  • On site services management (Clinic, Waste, Security)
  • Fulfilment of the Contractors management programme.
  • Conducting specific subject training (HCSs, Risk Assessment, Occ. Health and Safety Act, Legal Liability)
  • Achieving and maintaining 14001 and 45001 certification for the site.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree in Occupational Health and/or Safety
  • 5 years experience in a senior HSE role
  • Extensive experience in the automotive environment >7 years
  • Ability to work independently and after hours
  • Ability to facilitate training of employees on HSE topics
  • High level of commitment, perseverance and teamwork
  • Proficient computer literacy and presentation skills
  • Excellent organizational and communication skills
  • Proficient knowledge / Lead auditor ISO 14001, ISO 45001
  • Covid 19 Compliance Officer

If you feel like your the perfect fit for this opertunity please send your updated CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

