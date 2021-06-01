Our Client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their great team Minimum years of experience:
- 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
- Experience in the automotive sector
- Agile working experience advantageous
Miumum qualification required: Work experience, diploma / degree
Technical/Functional skills:
- Excellent Angular development experience
- RESTful services
- SQL (Oracle)
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)
Advantageous:
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Excellent Java development experience
- MQS v8 / v9
- Glassfish – Payara
- Apache
- Unix
- Bitbucket
- AWS Experience
Responsibilities:
- Receiving incidents and analysing issues from customers (BMW users)
- Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application
- Creating problem tickets where a quick solution is not possible, or a reoccurring issue is happening. Analysing this problem and trying to find a permanent solution.
- Transfer Business requirements into user stories including estimation. Present proposed system solution to IT Project Lead and Business owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Testing of the solution based on proper test cases
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Bring tested and confirmed solutions into production
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
