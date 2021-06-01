Senior Java Developer

Jun 1, 2021

Our Client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their great team Minimum years of experience:

  • 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • Experience in the automotive sector
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Miumum qualification required: Work experience, diploma / degree

Technical/Functional skills:

  • Excellent Angular development experience
  • RESTful services
  • SQL (Oracle)
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)

Advantageous:

  • JAVA EE / JAVA
  • Excellent Java development experience
  • MQS v8 / v9
  • Glassfish – Payara
  • Apache
  • Unix
  • Bitbucket
  • AWS Experience

Responsibilities:

  • Receiving incidents and analysing issues from customers (BMW users)
  • Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Creating problem tickets where a quick solution is not possible, or a reoccurring issue is happening. Analysing this problem and trying to find a permanent solution.
  • Transfer Business requirements into user stories including estimation. Present proposed system solution to IT Project Lead and Business owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Testing of the solution based on proper test cases
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Bring tested and confirmed solutions into production

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Apply today for more info!

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • RESTful
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Jenkins
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • Java EE
  • Apache
  • Unix
  • BitBucket
  • AWS
  • MQS
  • Hibernate

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position