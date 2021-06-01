Senior Java Developer

Our Client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their great team Minimum years of experience:

7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language

Experience in the automotive sector

Agile working experience advantageous

Miumum qualification required: Work experience, diploma / degree

Technical/Functional skills:

Excellent Angular development experience

RESTful services

SQL (Oracle)

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)

Advantageous:

JAVA EE / JAVA

Excellent Java development experience

MQS v8 / v9

Glassfish – Payara

Apache

Unix

Bitbucket

AWS Experience

Responsibilities:

Receiving incidents and analysing issues from customers (BMW users)

Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application

Creating problem tickets where a quick solution is not possible, or a reoccurring issue is happening. Analysing this problem and trying to find a permanent solution.

Transfer Business requirements into user stories including estimation. Present proposed system solution to IT Project Lead and Business owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Testing of the solution based on proper test cases

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Bring tested and confirmed solutions into production

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

