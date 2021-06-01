Senior Software Engineer (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you strive for perfection in every release, then a Specialist in Legal Tech, wants you as their next Senior Software Engineer to focus on client and server-side development while designing & optimizing solutions. Youll take part in Performance Engineering and not just follow industry best practices, but also define them. You will require a BS Engineering/Computer Science or equivalent experience, at least 5+ years Software Engineering, be able to work with complex data models, write and review portions of details specifications for the development of system components, Agile, Waterfall, C#, .Net Core, SQL, Windows, Cloud PaaS Architecture (AWS, Azure), Git, JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular 4+, REST, Web API, ASP.NET & CSS. If you are passionate about Software Development with a proven track record of delivering solutions on time for a high load web application, then APPLY NOW!DUTIES:

Interface with other technical personnel or team members to understand complex product requirements and translate them into software designs.

Conduct research or implement proofs of concept to aid other Engineers and management in decision making.

Successfully implement development processes, coding best practices and code reviews.

Perform maintenance and bug fixes for existing web applications.

Provide guidance to more junior developers as well as peers.

Operate in an Agile development environment.

Keep abreast of new technology developments.

All other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

BS Engineering/Computer Science or equivalent experience required.

Experience/Skills

5+ Years Software Engineering experience.

Proficiency in C#, .Net Core, SQL, Windows.

Basic Familiarity with: Cloud PaaS Architecture (AWS, Azure), Git.

Web Application Development skills: JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular 4+, REST, Web API, ASP.NET, CSS.

Familiar with industry best practices Unit Testing, Object Oriented Programming/Design, SOLID Principles, CI, CD, Trunk based development.

Understand Database Modelling principles.

Ability to work with complex data models.

Able to write and review portions of detailed specifications for the development of system components of moderate complexity.

Knowledge of Software Development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall).

Completing moderately complex bug fixes.

Knowledge in using and developing applicable tool sets like: Visual Studio, Visual Studio Team Services, VS Code, Version One, Splunk, Jenkins, Git/GitHub.

Knowledge of Test-Driven Development, Automated Testing and A/B Testing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Willingness and ability to learn quickly and contribute.

Ability to work well with internal and external technology resources.

