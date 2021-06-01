A well established company in the Banking sector is looking for a Systems Analyst to join their team based in Johannesburg.
The role is a 6 Month contract paying R500 to R700 per hour
Job Description and Applicant Specifications
- Skilled Senior Systems Analyst that can develop requirements from business needs, interpret this into technical specifications that developers can code on.
- Previous banking experience and experience in Java development projects is preferable
- Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements
- Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business & associated risk / opportunities to be realised, and
- Following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes.
Desired Skills:
- Banking Experience
- Systems analysis