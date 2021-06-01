Senior Systems Analyst

A well established company in the Banking sector is looking for a Systems Analyst to join their team based in Johannesburg.

The role is a 6 Month contract paying R500 to R700 per hour

Job Description and Applicant Specifications

Skilled Senior Systems Analyst that can develop requirements from business needs, interpret this into technical specifications that developers can code on.

Previous banking experience and experience in Java development projects is preferable

Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements

Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business & associated risk / opportunities to be realised, and

Following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes.

Desired Skills:

Banking Experience

Systems analysis

