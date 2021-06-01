Senior Systems Analyst

Jun 1, 2021

A well established company in the Banking sector is looking for a Systems Analyst to join their team based in Johannesburg.

The role is a 6 Month contract paying R500 to R700 per hour

Job Description and Applicant Specifications

  • Skilled Senior Systems Analyst that can develop requirements from business needs, interpret this into technical specifications that developers can code on.
  • Previous banking experience and experience in Java development projects is preferable
  • Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements
  • Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business & associated risk / opportunities to be realised, and
  • Following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes.

Please note this is a 6 months contract position paying a rate of between R500 – 700 per hour

Desired Skills:

  • Banking Experience
  • Systems analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position