An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer C# to join their dynamic team.
Location:
Midrand
Years of Experience:
5 years
Level of Experience:
Advanced
Technical/ Functional Skills:
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree or Diploma
- 5 years’ experience in developing in C# .NET ;3.5+
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS SQL 2008+)
- SQL Server 2008+
- C# Winforms
- Web Api and Rest
- SOAP Webservices
- ASP.Net (Webforms)
- MVC
- .NET Core
- Angular
Proven track record of web-based business application development including Javascript and HTML5
Responsibilities:
- Write technical system design documentation
- Write Release notes
- Write Operational manuals for handover to operations to assist in maintaining the application
- Develop new software applications
- Enhance all existing software applications and systems reports
- Create new reports
- Data analysis
- System integration
- Liaise with internal and external clients to improve software efficiency and productivity
- Work with the testing and deployment team to ensure delivery of quality solutions
For Further Info Apply today
Desired Skills:
- software developer
- C#
- .NET
- MSSQL2008+
- API
- REST
- SOAP
- ASP.Net
- MVC
- .NET Core
- Angular
- HTML5