Software Developer C#.NET

Jun 1, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer C# to join their dynamic team.

Location:
Midrand

Years of Experience:
5 years

Level of Experience:
Advanced

Technical/ Functional Skills:

  • Relevant Bachelor’s degree or Diploma
  • 5 years’ experience in developing in C# .NET ;3.5+
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS SQL 2008+)
  • SQL Server 2008+
  • C# Winforms
  • Web Api and Rest
  • SOAP Webservices
  • ASP.Net (Webforms)
  • MVC
  • .NET Core
  • Angular

Proven track record of web-based business application development including Javascript and HTML5

Responsibilities:

  • Write technical system design documentation
  • Write Release notes
  • Write Operational manuals for handover to operations to assist in maintaining the application
  • Develop new software applications
  • Enhance all existing software applications and systems reports
  • Create new reports
  • Data analysis
  • System integration
  • Liaise with internal and external clients to improve software efficiency and productivity
  • Work with the testing and deployment team to ensure delivery of quality solutions

For Further Info Apply today

Desired Skills:

  • software developer
  • C#
  • .NET
  • MSSQL2008+
  • API
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • ASP.Net
  • MVC
  • .NET Core
  • Angular
  • HTML5

Learn more/Apply for this position