Software Engineer II (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Multi-national company specializing in Legal Tech seeks a Software Engineer II (CPT/JHB) to perform research, design, and software development assignments within a specific software functional area or product line. The ideal candidate requires a BS Degree in Engineering/Computer Science or equivalent experience, 2-4 years Software Engineering, be proficient with data manipulation languages, able to work with simple data models, skilled in Java/J2EE, JavaScript, JSP, Angular, C/C++, HTML, SQL, Windows, UNIX, .Net, Agile, Waterfall, Automated Unit Testing & Test-Driven Development. You must be able to work on individual pieces of work and solve problems including the design of the program flow of individual pieces of code, effective coding, and Unit [URL Removed] and review portions of detailed specifications for the development of system components of moderate complexity.

Complete simple bug fixes.

Work closely with other Development team members to understand product requirements and translate them into software designs.

Operate in various development environments (Agile, Waterfall, etc.) while collaborating with key stakeholders.

Resolve technical issues as necessary.

Keep abreast of new technology developments.

All other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

BS Engineering/Computer Science or equivalent experience required.

Experience/Skills

2-4 Years Software Engineering experience.

Proficiency with data manipulation languages.

Able to work with simple data models.

Proficiency in development languages including but not limited to: Java/J2EE, JavaScript, JSP, Angular, C/C++, HTML, XML, SQL, Windows, UNIX, and .Net.

Familiarity of industry best practices, code coverage, Automated Unit Testing.

Basic knowledge of Software Development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall).

Knowledge of data storage subsystems.

Knowledge of Test-Driven Development.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability and desire to learn new processes and technologies.

Basic English oral and written communications skills.

