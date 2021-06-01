Specialist – Credit at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Uitenhage is currently looking to employ a Specialist – Credit.

This position exists in the finance division and will be reporting to the team leader.

Key results areas:

Assist in the set-up of new AR accounts per review and analysis of financial and credit related information to make decisions regarding credit worthiness.

Collection of AR balances and develop a cadence of contacting customers to assure cash is collected when due and negotiate, when necessary, to establish payment plans to mitigate bad debt loss.

Significant role regarding customer service. Provide information, documentation, and help facilitate the resolution of problems as necessary.

Maintain a debtors book where transactions are correctly allocated with minimal unallocated cash and credits and queries.

Adherence of all policies and procedures

Responsibilities:

Based on financial analysis, establish new customers, and assign credit limits to accounts to assure the customers AR exposure stays in line with their ability to pay. Must be prepared to discuss these decisions with the customer and management.

Daily control over past dues. Remain in close contact with past due customers and develop a cadence to assure there is a plan for payment. Negotiate payment arrangements in the best interest of the company, when necessary. Communicate to management when high risk situations arise that may result in bad debt.

Coordinate between customer and internal support functions (sales admin, pricing, etc.) to assure billing corrections and disputes are handled timely to avoid past due payments.

Manage the book to ensure accounts are not past due, all cash and credits are allocated timeously, and that good housekeeping is maintained.

Responsible for monthly credit collections to achieve target in line with group objectives.

Qualifications and Experience:

Completion of secondary education

Or University degree in business related field. Certification from Credit training institution

Ability to work with a large volume of data; communicate effectively, both written and verbal within a wide range of stakeholders

Resourceful in solving problems when facts may not be clear; professional demeanor with ability to negotiate and reach a consensus

Be comfortable to make opinions known and be able to back up with facts and objective arguments

Must have good working knowledge of MS Office (advanced in Excel), with knowledge of SAP or other operating systems used by large corporations very desirable.

Strong work ethic with willingness to work overtime in certain periods of the month/quarter.

Minimum of 2 years experience in a Credit/AR function, preferably in an organization with annual revenue in excess of 100M and with various types/channels of customers.

Should have experience in analyzing basic financial statements with the ability to interpret this information towards making credit risk decisions.

Must have worked in a position where frequent contact is made with customers to assist with disputes, collect payments, and negotiate resolution.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position