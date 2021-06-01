Store Manager

Key Performance areas:

1. Financial – Profitable store

2. Customer service that makes home building simple for customers

3. Management and leadership of staff

4. Efficient administration of the store

5. Housekeeping to group standards.

6. Fleet Management

7. Security

Education, Technical Qualifications & Experience

Senior Certificate

5 years FMCG at management level.

Experience in trading

Drivers licence

Proficiency in IQ an advantage.

Personal Behaviours

Team player

Honest

Reliable

Disciplined

Self-starter

Skills & Knowledge Competencies

Proficient in English and local indigenous language

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

Computer literate

Product knowledge in hardware an advantage

Able to work under pressure

Learn more/Apply for this position