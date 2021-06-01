Store Manager

Key Performance areas:
1. Financial – Profitable store
2. Customer service that makes home building simple for customers
3. Management and leadership of staff
4. Efficient administration of the store
5. Housekeeping to group standards.
6. Fleet Management
7. Security
Education, Technical Qualifications & Experience
Senior Certificate
5 years FMCG at management level.
Experience in trading
Drivers licence
Proficiency in IQ an advantage.
Personal Behaviours
Team player
Honest
Reliable
Disciplined
Self-starter
Skills & Knowledge Competencies
Proficient in English and local indigenous language
Interpersonal skills
Communication skills
Computer literate
Product knowledge in hardware an advantage
Able to work under pressure