Students invited to join Ericsson Innovation Awards 2021

Ericsson has launched its annual Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA) 2021, a global competition with a grand prize of €25 000 that offers university students around the world the chance to develop new, innovative ideas with support from Ericsson experts.

The theme in 2021 is “Bridge the Digital Divide”. The digital revolution has transformed the world, enriching our lives in countless ways yet half the planet lives without access to the tools, information, and resources that many of us rely on every day. As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, the digital divide is growing. Economic, geographic, gender and access factors have left vast portions of the global population at a severe disadvantage.

Ericsson Innovation Awards is open to students currently enrolled in university studies. Students from around the world are invited to enter the competition and are encouraged to form diverse teams of two to four members.

Teams must register and submit their ideas by 5 August at 11 AM GMT and the first 50 submissions will receive extra guidance for refining their ideas.

Each of the seven regional winners will receive a €1 000 cash prize and, in some cases, additional special recognition and prizes offered within your respective regions.

All 14 Semi-finalists – including the seven regional winners – will receive:

* Seven weeks of mentorship from Ericsson experts in innovation and business;

* Recognition on Ericsson social and digital media;

* The possibility of Ericsson recruiter interviews (if any suitable positions are available at the time); and

* Certificate of achievement.

The Grand Prize Winner will win €25 000, the second placed finalist will get €15 000, and the third-placed team will receive €5 000. There is a bonus Social Media Prize of €2 000.

All finalists will receive an invitation to the Ericsson Innovation Awards Grand Final, an additional four weeks of mentorship, and recognition across Ericsson social media and digital channels.

All three finalists will have their entries uploaded onto the Instagram page of @ericssoncareers, and for the 24 hours before the Grand Final, anyone can vote on this page. The team that receives the most votes will win an additional €2 000.