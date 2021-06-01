Syspro Administrator at The Focus Group

Maintain information technology and computer systems

Syspro Administration

Implement and maintain networking and software projects.

Evaluate and recommend improvements to the operations of information systems and electronic data processing.

Monitor and uphold procedures for electronic data processing and computer systems operations.

Ensure securing and uptime of on-site server.

Monitor software, co-ordinate installations, upgrades or enhancements and participate in evaluations of new products and system upgrades.

Network Support (LAN/WLAN/WAN)

End-User support

Provide training and support to Syspro users.

Syspro Super User

Attend to all calls emanating from the helpdesk ticketing system within the set standards.

Carry out second level support requirements.

Carry out maintenance and repairs of all connected printers, scanners, and communications infrastructure, referring to service provider where necessary.

O365 Administration

IT Security, Risk Management and Corporate Governance

Ensure that relevant Bidvest Corporate Guidelines on IT security are implemented and enforced.

Work with the relevant outside service providers and Bidvest departments to drive compliance within the company.

Ensure that IT equipment is properly tagged, secured, and accounted for.

Enterprise Content, Workflow and Data Management

Provide the enterprise with insight into improving their content and data management and workflows.

SharePoint Administration

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS TO PERFORM ROLE:

Grade 12/Matric with a relevant IT degree, relevant IT Qualifications

Syspro Administration / Certifications / Extensive Experience with proven records.

Certified with A+, N+ and Microsoft (MCSA or other)

PREFERRED QUALIFICATION: Syspro training and certification (Syspro V7 advantageous), Microsoft training and certification, MS Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Networking – CCNP, MCSE, A+, N+, MS Azure Foundation, Web Development, Microsoft Modern Workplace, O365 Administration.

MINIMUM PERIOD OF EXPERIENCE/ TRAINING (DESCRIBE TYPICAL EXPERIENCE BACKGROUND):

Your experience should include: *

Hands-on technical experience with Syspro Non-negotiable. (5 years or more)

Microsoft product knowledge and experience, knowledge of computer and/or network security systems,

3 5 years experience as an IT Systems / Network Administration

Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; and 2016 (Windows Server 2019 will be an advantage)

Networks (LAN / WAN) and patch management

Office 365

Active Directory Administration,

Network administration,

MySQL, SQL Database Administration.

Azure Experience, O365, SharePoint, VOIP,

Active Directory, Group Policies, DNS & DHCP

Knowledge and experience of system vulnerabilities and security issues

System Security (e.g., intrusion detection systems)

Data backup / recovery

End Point Security Management (Anti-virus)

Exposure and knowledge of Project Management

Knowledge of MS Hyper-V and VMWare or similar

PHP Development, Web Development Experience a bonus

