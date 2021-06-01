Task team aims to manage professionalisation policy framework

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu, has appointed a task team to assist government through the National School of Government (The NSG), to finalise the National Implementation Framework towards the Professionalisation of the Public Service.

In December 2020, Mchunu released the draft National Implementation Framework towards the Professionalisation of the Public Service for public comment. This followed the Cabinet approval of the publication of the draft framework, which is in line with the commitment made by the sixth administration to create a capable, ethical and developmental public service.

The minister initiated a public consultation process with the key stakeholders from various organisations and institutions inside and outside the public sector early this year. Through these public consultations, 159 organisations (including universities, research institutions, public sector institutions and professional bodies) participated and more than 771 individuals attended the sessions.

“We have decided to bring independent expertise to assess the evidence, undertake peer review and make concrete recommendations on proposals outlined in the draft framework,” Mchunu says. “I am encouraged by the support we have received from professional bodies and institutions and such cooperation augurs well for the finalisation of the public service framework.”

The minister has appointed the High-Level Task on the Professionalisation Framework, led by Professor Mashupye Maserumule as convenor and Priscilla Mdlalose as deputy convenor. Prof Maserumule is the Professor of Public Affairs at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and Mdlalose is the CEO of the Council for the Built Environment (CBE).

Members of the task team represent a wide array of institutions and sectors, including representation from Auditor-General South Africa (AGSA), think tanks, state-owned training academies, academia and the legal fraternity.

They are: Prof Mashupye Maserumule (Professor of Public Affairs, Tshwane University of Technology); Enver Daniels (former Chief State Law Advise and current Deputy Chairperson of Competition Tribunal); Prof Somadoda Fikeni (Commissioner: Public Service Commission); Priscilla Mdlalose (CEO: Council for the Built Environment); Chris Campbell (CEO: Consulting Engineers South Africa); Freeman Nomvalo (CEO: South African Institute of Chartered Accountants); Jan van Schalkwyk (Office of the Auditor-General South Africa); Gershon Sibinda (Office of the Accountant General, National Treasury); Fhedzisani Pandelani (Solicitor-General, Department of Justice); Charity Nzuza (CEO: Legal Practice Council); Ajay Jivan (Head of Research & Assurance, South African Board for People Practices); Xolile George (CEO: South African Local Government Association); Dr Mpilo Ngubane (Institute for Local Government Management); Dr Fawcett Ngoatje (Executive, Rand Water Institute); Dr Andrew Johnson (Chief Learning Officer, Eskom Academy of Learning); Khaya Ngema (Chief People Officer, Transnet); Prof Pumela Msweli (Acting Executive Dean: College of Graduate School of Business Leadership, UNISA); Prof Mzukisi Qobo (WITS School of Governance); Prof William Gumede (WITS School of Governance); Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi (Executive Director: Public Affairs Research Institute); Tanya Cohen (National Co-ordinator of the Public Private Growth Initiative and former CEO: Business Unity South Africa); Prof Kethamonie Naidoo (Director of Accreditation, Council for Higher Education); Thomas Lata (Quality Council for Trades & Occupation); and Japie Nel (Senior Manager, South African Qualifications Authority).

Within a 90-day period, the Task Team will be expected to undertake some of the following tasks:

* Review inputs received from all stakeholders and synthesise the key issues affecting the professionalisation of the public service.

* Identify, consider and propose a range of areas of legislative and policy reforms across the public sector that are necessary to fully implement the professionalisation framework, as well as the mechanisms to achieve it.

* Advance consideration of appropriate institutional and legal framework(s) to implement the framework, which ensures a comprehensive and effective implementation of professionalisation.

* Recommend achievable timelines to expedite the legislation and effective implementation of the framework and to meet the proposed medium-term targets.