Test Analyst (AWS Cloud) – R720 PH – Semi Remote at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The business is renowned across the world for producing Ultimate Driving Machines.
This is an opportunity to take your Testing and AWS career to the next level. You’ll be using cutting edge technologies with a leading manufacturing business.
You’ll be involved in performing manual (non-functional) testing as well as creating and maintaining and documenting Testing Processes and Procedures.
Don't miss this once in a life time opportunity to land the job of your dreams!!!
Experience with the following technologies is important:
- 6+ years
- Postman
- Rest
- SOAP web services
- X-Ray
- JIRA
- Confluence
- BitBucket
- AWS
- SQ
Reference Number for this position is GZ52703 which is a long term contract position rotating between, Midrand and Menlyn offering a rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- Rest
- Jira
- Postman
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma