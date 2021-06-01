Test Analyst (AWS Cloud) – R720 PH – Semi Remote at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The business is renowned across the world for producing Ultimate Driving Machines.

This is an opportunity to take your Testing and AWS career to the next level. You’ll be using cutting edge technologies with a leading manufacturing business.

You’ll be involved in performing manual (non-functional) testing as well as creating and maintaining and documenting Testing Processes and Procedures.

Experience with the following technologies is important:

6+ years

Postman

Rest

SOAP web services

X-Ray

JIRA

Confluence

BitBucket

AWS

X- Ray

JIRA

AWS

SQ

Reference Number for this position is GZ52703 which is a long term contract position rotating between, Midrand and Menlyn offering a rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

