Trainee Business Development Consultant at Capital Growth

We are looking to take on talented, young and Career driven people; Successful candidates will be trained to become a fully-fledged sales Leader. We are one of the fastest growing companies in the SA and one of the most rewarding. We are looking to invest lots of time into our graduates as they move up the career ladder. After winning multiple awards for the way we run our business and how we treat our staff, we are now looking to expand on our recent success and move to dominate the market.

We have a ‘Work hard, Play Hard’ mentality and look to instill that on all fresh starters. The team is a young and fun group of people all motivated to succeed. Everyone has the chance to be

What we are ideally are looking for:-

Charismatic

Good Work Ethic

Money Motivated

Career Driven

Leadership qualities & Sales Skills

Benefits

Dedicated Training program

Fast paced, Fun & Educational atmosphere

Career & Leadership development

The company is looking to hire immediately so if you are selected as one of our talented candidates…expect to be contacted promptly after applying to discuss more about the role and what you can bring to it.

Desired Skills:

sales

leadership

entrepreneurship

marketing

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

