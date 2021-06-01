UI UX Designer

Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a UI/UX designer to join their dynamic team Minimum years of experience:

At least 10-12 overall UI/UX design for web and digital products.

Must include experience on custom developed solutions.

Experience in an Agile Working Model.

Minimum Qualification: IT /Business Degree

Technical/Functional Skills:

UX & UI Experience & Design

Strong understanding of current web and mobile technologies (emphasis on responsive/adaptive for mobile), and across multiple browsers

Understanding of API First and micro services as technical designs patterns

Knowledge of frontend integration with Microservice Architecture, API’s, Kubernetes (advantageous)

Wireframing

Prototyping & sketches

Strong understanding of information and interaction design, visual design, usability heuristics.

An effective storyteller, someone who knows how to create user interfaces that will drive conversations with the customer in a meaningful way.

Understanding of user behaviour as much as aesthetics.

Intuitive grasp on how aesthetics and creative design can trigger delightful emotions of users for a particular user interface.

Adobe CS Design Premium

Dreamweaver or Netbeans IDE

Photoshop

Zeplin

Sketch

Figma

Balsamic

Illustrator

Microsoft suite

Subversion

IntelliJ

FTP software (advantageous)

Frontend development experience in the below are highly advantageous:

Angular (extremely advantageous)

HTML Prototyping, HTML, HTML5, DHTML,

XHTML

CSS

LESS

JavaScript; Jquery; TypeScript; NodeJS

React

JSON

Bootstrap and Gulp

Standards compliant cross browser coding

Struts (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Angular

HTML

HTML5

CSS

LESS

Javascript

Jquery

TypeScript

NodeJS

React

JSON

Bootstrap

Gulp

FTP Software

Subversion

Sketch

Figma

Zeplin

Photoshop

Dreamweaver

Adobe CS

API

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position