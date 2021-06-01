UI UX Designer

Jun 1, 2021

Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a UI/UX designer to join their dynamic team Minimum years of experience:

  • At least 10-12 overall UI/UX design for web and digital products.
  • Must include experience on custom developed solutions.
  • Experience in an Agile Working Model.

Minimum Qualification: IT /Business Degree

Technical/Functional Skills:

  • UX & UI Experience & Design
  • Strong understanding of current web and mobile technologies (emphasis on responsive/adaptive for mobile), and across multiple browsers
  • Understanding of API First and micro services as technical designs patterns
  • Knowledge of frontend integration with Microservice Architecture, API’s, Kubernetes (advantageous)
  • Wireframing
  • Prototyping & sketches
  • Strong understanding of information and interaction design, visual design, usability heuristics.
  • An effective storyteller, someone who knows how to create user interfaces that will drive conversations with the customer in a meaningful way.
  • Understanding of user behaviour as much as aesthetics.
  • Intuitive grasp on how aesthetics and creative design can trigger delightful emotions of users for a particular user interface.
  • Adobe CS Design Premium
  • Dreamweaver or Netbeans IDE
  • Photoshop
  • Zeplin
  • Sketch
  • Figma
  • Balsamic
  • Illustrator
  • Microsoft suite
  • Subversion
  • IntelliJ
  • FTP software (advantageous)

Frontend development experience in the below are highly advantageous:

  • Angular (extremely advantageous)
  • HTML Prototyping, HTML, HTML5, DHTML,
  • XHTML
  • CSS

  • LESS

  • JavaScript; Jquery; TypeScript; NodeJS

  • React
  • JSON
  • Bootstrap and Gulp
  • Standards compliant cross browser coding

Struts (advantageous)

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position