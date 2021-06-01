Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a UI/UX designer to join their dynamic team Minimum years of experience:
- At least 10-12 overall UI/UX design for web and digital products.
- Must include experience on custom developed solutions.
- Experience in an Agile Working Model.
Minimum Qualification: IT /Business Degree
Technical/Functional Skills:
- UX & UI Experience & Design
- Strong understanding of current web and mobile technologies (emphasis on responsive/adaptive for mobile), and across multiple browsers
- Understanding of API First and micro services as technical designs patterns
- Knowledge of frontend integration with Microservice Architecture, API’s, Kubernetes (advantageous)
- Wireframing
- Prototyping & sketches
- Strong understanding of information and interaction design, visual design, usability heuristics.
- An effective storyteller, someone who knows how to create user interfaces that will drive conversations with the customer in a meaningful way.
- Understanding of user behaviour as much as aesthetics.
- Intuitive grasp on how aesthetics and creative design can trigger delightful emotions of users for a particular user interface.
- Adobe CS Design Premium
- Dreamweaver or Netbeans IDE
- Photoshop
- Zeplin
- Sketch
- Figma
- Balsamic
- Illustrator
- Microsoft suite
- Subversion
- IntelliJ
- FTP software (advantageous)
Frontend development experience in the below are highly advantageous:
- Angular (extremely advantageous)
- HTML Prototyping, HTML, HTML5, DHTML,
- XHTML
- CSS
-
LESS
-
JavaScript; Jquery; TypeScript; NodeJS
- React
- JSON
- Bootstrap and Gulp
- Standards compliant cross browser coding
Struts (advantageous)
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years