An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a
Unified and Virtual Endpoint Management – Technical Specialist
with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Years of experience: 3+ Years
Level of Experience:
Advanced to Senior
Minimum qualification required
- A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g.
computer science, engineering, sciences, ..) or a comparable qualification
- Operations experience of on premises Linux Servers and Windows Servers
- Experience with enterprise network configurations
- Experience with Databases
- Experience with ITIL processes
- Strong analytical thinking in the technical domain
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Interest in cloud and new technology stacks
- Good written and spoken English skills
- Good Documentation skills
Role tasks
Be part of a global team responsible for the development and operation of the BMW Digital
Workspace that includes the products Unified Endpoint
Management (UEM) and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI).
The BMW UEM team develops and operates a global platform of applications and services to manage our corporate devices (endpoints).
The BMW VDI team develops and operates a global platform of cloud and on premises VDI services to provide VDI solutions globally to BMW colleagues and partners.
Be involved in the maintenance and operation of a global BMW Modern Workspace infrastructure for personal and virtual devices (>100.000 devices).
Be a maintenance and operations focused team
member for our cloud and on premises UEM and VDI platforms.
management and VDI platforms run smoothly
operational excellence including automation and proactive monitoring approaches
Interact with an international product team, external providers, vendors and customers.
teams in constantly improving our UEM and VDI
platforms stability and availability
enterprise UEM and VDI server infrastructure and platform components.
actioning of maintenance tasks together with other infrastructure teams
stability
troubleshooting and maintenance topics
Required
and Problem management)
o
Plan and execute maintenance tasks (change management)
Plan and execute infrastructure lifecycle tasks (technical lifecycle, change management)
Resolve incident tickets
Analyze and resolve problem tickets
Desired Skills:
- ITL
- Linux
- GPO
- PowerShell
- UEM
- VDI
- Life Cycle
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree