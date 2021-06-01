Unified and Virtual Endpoint Management – Technical Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Years of experience: 3+ Years

Level of Experience:

Advanced to Senior

Minimum qualification required

A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g.

computer science, engineering, sciences, ..) or a comparable qualification

Operations experience of on premises Linux Servers and Windows Servers

Experience with enterprise network configurations

Experience with Databases

Experience with ITIL processes

Strong analytical thinking in the technical domain

Strong problem-solving skills

Interest in cloud and new technology stacks

Good written and spoken English skills

Good Documentation skills

Role tasks

Be part of a global team responsible for the development and operation of the BMW Digital

Workspace that includes the products Unified Endpoint

Management (UEM) and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI).

The BMW UEM team develops and operates a global platform of applications and services to manage our corporate devices (endpoints).

The BMW VDI team develops and operates a global platform of cloud and on premises VDI services to provide VDI solutions globally to BMW colleagues and partners.

Be involved in the maintenance and operation of a global BMW Modern Workspace infrastructure for personal and virtual devices (>100.000 devices).

Be a maintenance and operations focused team

member for our cloud and on premises UEM and VDI platforms.

management and VDI platforms run smoothly

operational excellence including automation and proactive monitoring approaches

Interact with an international product team, external providers, vendors and customers.

teams in constantly improving our UEM and VDI

platforms stability and availability

enterprise UEM and VDI server infrastructure and platform components.

actioning of maintenance tasks together with other infrastructure teams

stability

troubleshooting and maintenance topics

Required

and Problem management)

o

Plan and execute maintenance tasks (change management)

Plan and execute infrastructure lifecycle tasks (technical lifecycle, change management)

Resolve incident tickets

Analyze and resolve problem tickets

Desired Skills:

ITL

Linux

GPO

PowerShell

UEM

VDI

Life Cycle

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

