Western Cape Sales Rep at McNabs

Western Cape Territory Manager: Franchise supermarkets and independent stores
McNab’s is a fast growing FMCG company based in Parkwood Johannesburg We sell functional foods, drinks and supplements into supermarkets, pharmacies, forecourts and independent stores.
We are looking for a salesperson with great selling and customer-relationship skills. Someone that has sold to and understands the retail trade well, does not take no for an answer and is able to follow process.
This role has a basic salary of R 8 000 to 10 000 with company car, cellphone allowance, petrol allowance and commission with potential on-target earnings of R25 000 per month minimum.
Responsibilities:
- Achieve your monthly unit and sales target while following company procedures.
- In addition to sales you will be responsible for deliveries, merchandising and building the brand in the trade via van-sales.
- You will be calling on Spar, PnP franchise stores, forecourts, OK Foods & other independent stores.
- You will be calling on 15 – 18 stores a day with an established customer base and cold calling to find new business opportunities.
Requirements:
- At least 5 years sales experience in selling FMCG into franchise & convenience stores.
- Based in Cape Town and be able to spend time away from home on country trips.
- A team player – you will be joining an ambitious team that has ambitious goals.
- Computer literate and able to follow a trade marketing & distribution process.
- Proactive self-starter and self-motivated with the ability and desire to deliver the desired agenda.
If you are looking for an opportunity to work with a medium sized business that requires everyone in the team to make a difference to the bottom line and you have experience in this field, please send your cv to us.
Desired Skills:
- Cold Calling
- target driven
- Van sales
- FMCG
- Self starter
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
