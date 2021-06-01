Western Cape Sales Rep at McNabs

Western Cape Territory Manager: Franchise supermarkets and independent stores

McNab’s is a fast growing FMCG company based in Parkwood Johannesburg We sell functional foods, drinks and supplements into supermarkets, pharmacies, forecourts and independent stores.

We are looking for a salesperson with great selling and customer-relationship skills. Someone that has sold to and understands the retail trade well, does not take no for an answer and is able to follow process.

This role has a basic salary of R 8 000 to 10 000 with company car, cellphone allowance, petrol allowance and commission with potential on-target earnings of R25 000 per month minimum.

Responsibilities:

Achieve your monthly unit and sales target while following company procedures.

In addition to sales you will be responsible for deliveries, merchandising and building the brand in the trade via van-sales.

You will be calling on Spar, PnP franchise stores, forecourts, OK Foods & other independent stores.

You will be calling on 15 – 18 stores a day with an established customer base and cold calling to find new business opportunities.

Requirements:

At least 5 years sales experience in selling FMCG into franchise & convenience stores.

Based in Cape Town and be able to spend time away from home on country trips.

A team player – you will be joining an ambitious team that has ambitious goals.

Computer literate and able to follow a trade marketing & distribution process.

Proactive self-starter and self-motivated with the ability and desire to deliver the desired agenda.

If you are looking for an opportunity to work with a medium sized business that requires everyone in the team to make a difference to the bottom line and you have experience in this field, please send your cv to us.

Desired Skills:

Cold Calling

target driven

Van sales

FMCG

Self starter

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

