Accountant at Headhunters

Jun 2, 2021

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Accountant.

Strategic:

  • Maintenance of the financial records
  • Ensuring Statutory compliance

Functional Duties:

Daily:

  • General Ledger Recons
  • Processing of Journals
  • Preparation of daily cashflows
  • Preparation of Payment Requisitions
  • Creditor reconciliations to supplier statements
  • Preparation of payments according to supplier terms
  • Debtors Invoicing
  • Maintaining Segmented Chart of Accounts for Costing purposes
  • Project Costings

Monthly:

  • Finalising all open documents
  • Trial Balance Recons
  • Month End Audit Files
  • Management Accounts for review by MD/FD
  • Fixed Asset Register
  • Raising Interest on overdue accounts
  • Customer statements
  • Preparing and submitting of Statutory Returns

Annually:

  • Preparing Final Audit Files
  • Assisting with Annual Audit
  • Assisting with Annual Stock takes

When Required:

  • Budget Forecasts
  • Supplier and Customer maintenance
  • Other Adhoc requests

Profile and Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years experience
  • Relevant qualifications
  • Computer Literate
  • Proficient in MS Office and Pastel Partner
  • Experience in exports / imports

Attributes:

  • Good administration skills
  • Good interpersonal/interactive skills
  • Deadline driven
  • Attention to detail
  • Self motivated/ starter

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

