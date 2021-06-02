Accountant at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Accountant.
Strategic:
- Maintenance of the financial records
- Ensuring Statutory compliance
Functional Duties:
Daily:
- General Ledger Recons
- Processing of Journals
- Preparation of daily cashflows
- Preparation of Payment Requisitions
- Creditor reconciliations to supplier statements
- Preparation of payments according to supplier terms
- Debtors Invoicing
- Maintaining Segmented Chart of Accounts for Costing purposes
- Project Costings
Monthly:
- Finalising all open documents
- Trial Balance Recons
- Month End Audit Files
- Management Accounts for review by MD/FD
- Fixed Asset Register
- Raising Interest on overdue accounts
- Customer statements
- Preparing and submitting of Statutory Returns
Annually:
- Preparing Final Audit Files
- Assisting with Annual Audit
- Assisting with Annual Stock takes
When Required:
- Budget Forecasts
- Supplier and Customer maintenance
- Other Adhoc requests
Profile and Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years experience
- Relevant qualifications
- Computer Literate
- Proficient in MS Office and Pastel Partner
- Experience in exports / imports
Attributes:
- Good administration skills
- Good interpersonal/interactive skills
- Deadline driven
- Attention to detail
- Self motivated/ starter
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.