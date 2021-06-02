Applied Research Engineer

Responsibilities:

Gather, capture, understand, and communicate requirements for process data analytics (for smart sensor

value-add and process monitoring and diagnosis)

value-add and process monitoring and diagnosis) Apply and refine stage-gate approach for process data analytics lifecycle.

Play a supporting role in identifying potential new process data analytics candidates from literature and

client pain points, supported by appropriate business case

client pain points, supported by appropriate business case Develop new process data analytics content (hypotheses and proof-of-concept code)

Package promising process data analytics content for scale (writing robust and scalable content according

to internal best-practices standards, assist software developers with integration of content into analytics

platform)

to internal best-practices standards, assist software developers with integration of content into analytics platform) Evaluate packaged process data analytics performance as applied to client contexts.

Training of and knowledge transfer to internal and external users of process data analytics

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum Requirements: 3+ years relevant experience in industrial/process data analytics

Bachelors Degree in Engineering

Extensive experience in data analytics applied to industrial context.

Extensive experience in programming (databases, Python [pandas], Jupyter notebooks, version control,

code testing, Agile concepts).

code testing, Agile concepts). Medically fit must be able to pass medical examinations at mines.

Excellent communicator and good inter-personal skills, especially in cross-discipline and cross-company

collaborations.

collaborations. Fluent in English.

Desired Requirements:

Desired Requirements: Experience with full lifecycle of innovation projects

Experience in Django, Kubernetes, plotly, Azure DevOps

Ability to multi-task between several projects at a time

Post Graduate degree/diploma in data analysis

Desired Skills:

Engineering

Data Analytics

About The Employer:

Over the years my client has built a reputation distinguished by signal processing experience, enterprise-level software engineering, and two decades of deep domain expertise within the digital productivity, workplace safety and employee healthcare sectors.

