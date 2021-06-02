Applied Research Engineer

Jun 2, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Gather, capture, understand, and communicate requirements for process data analytics (for smart sensor
    value-add and process monitoring and diagnosis)
  • Apply and refine stage-gate approach for process data analytics lifecycle.
  • Play a supporting role in identifying potential new process data analytics candidates from literature and
    client pain points, supported by appropriate business case
  • Develop new process data analytics content (hypotheses and proof-of-concept code)
  • Package promising process data analytics content for scale (writing robust and scalable content according
    to internal best-practices standards, assist software developers with integration of content into analytics
    platform)
  • Evaluate packaged process data analytics performance as applied to client contexts.
  • Training of and knowledge transfer to internal and external users of process data analytics
    Minimum Requirements:
  • 3+ years relevant experience in industrial/process data analytics
  • Bachelors Degree in Engineering
  • Extensive experience in data analytics applied to industrial context.
  • Extensive experience in programming (databases, Python [pandas], Jupyter notebooks, version control,
    code testing, Agile concepts).
  • Medically fit must be able to pass medical examinations at mines.
  • Excellent communicator and good inter-personal skills, especially in cross-discipline and cross-company
    collaborations.
  • Fluent in English.
    Desired Requirements:
  • Experience with full lifecycle of innovation projects
  • Experience in Django, Kubernetes, plotly, Azure DevOps
  • Ability to multi-task between several projects at a time
  • Post Graduate degree/diploma in data analysis

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering
  • Data Analytics

About The Employer:

Over the years my client has built a reputation distinguished by signal processing experience, enterprise-level software engineering, and two decades of deep domain expertise within the digital productivity, workplace safety and employee healthcare sectors.

Learn more/Apply for this position