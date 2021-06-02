Asset Manager at Ntice Search

My client has deeply imbedded roots in Property Development and Management industry country wide. Boasting 115 years specialising in the Commercial and Industrial Property sector, with a family orientated culture, they are seeking the expert experience of an Asset Manager to join their Durban team. If you meet the below job description and all its requirements this will be advantageous in securing an interview.Job Purpose: To provide effective oversight of property assets in the property portfolio of the Company. In doing so, to manage the Property Managers, the Senior Portfolio Manager, and the Commercial Managers, together with those reporting to those positions. Assist in the development of a strategic property plan to ensure all future resource requirements are met. Maintain a register of all owned and leased premises, outlining key features and risks associated with each venue. Make sure all venue lease re-negotiations are actioned in a timely fashion. Oversee and manage the operations and property divisions of the Properties portfolio.Duties & Responsibilities:

Reporting to the Property Executive and Group Finance Executive.

Manage the Property team, including the Commercial Managers and Rent Roll team, the Property Managers, Leasing Administrators, Senior Facilities Manager, Operations Managers, Park Managers, Fit-outs Manager and their respective teams.

Meet leasing agents and oversee property managers.

Suggest objectives and goals for each property.

Participate in property operating budgets’ preparation and approval process.

Produce reports on assigned portfolio monthly, quarterly, and annually.

Carry out a monthly review of operating statements.

Ensure there is due diligence in the underwriting of potential acquisitions.

Perform financial analysis, market studies and industry standard reporting.

Perform implementation, negotiation, and monitoring of asset programs.

Boost asset and revenue values through identified savings and efficiencies.

Create reports and perform analysis to identify potential loan delinquencies and revenue losses.

Ensure current policies are reviewed and updated.

Implement training and development programs.

Investigate new property locations and expansion/contraction options as required by workforce or operational planning requirements.

Make sure all end of lease obligations are met and contracts terminated appropriately.

Provide managers and team leaders with support and advice regarding liaising with property owners, and conduct reviews of lease obligations.

Negotiate lease terms with new and existing lessors and in conjunction with the Company’s legal team.

Liaise with team leaders and managers regarding the services provided by these external agencies and assist in trouble shooting and complaint management.

Provide for refurbishment, planned, ongoing and remedial maintenance services across all locations.

Conduct site visits as required and liaise with venue staff on all property issues.

Be accountable for the management of the operational activities of the various disciplines, including but not limited to staff management, financial management and budgeting as well as any other related management issues.

Conduct periodic inspections of the property and tenant spaces to ensure compliance with leases and the proper upkeep of the property.

Become proficient with the property management software. Coordinate entry of all property information into the software program and establish reporting protocols for maintenance requests, preventative maintenance, vendor and tenant information, insurance, and key lease date tracking.

Administration & management of commercial aspect of property portfolio.

Procurement – implement and manage the procurement process.

Control and manage commercial documentation handover for new developments / upgrades.

Manage, document, and record all compliance certificates for the portfolio.

Annual building asset repairs & maintenance budgets.

Annual evaluation and updating of planned maintenance budgets.

Use analytics to create action plans for business growth.

Develop pricing structures and risk assessments to lead commercial efforts.

Custodian of building assets.

In accordance with each building asset’s official investment strategy and the company’s minimum benchmarks, oversee that buildings have been maintained efficiently, effectively, and financially.

Ensure building due diligence surveys for internal and external clients have been done.

Investigate cost reduction opportunities.

Credit control oversight.

Oversee the team administering property maintenance.

Prepare management pack in conjunction with Finance and Commercial Managers.

Co-ordinate, arrange and attend management meetings.

Retain or replace tenant in time at optimal rate.

Manage all contract administration timeously.

Educational Qualifications and Other Job Requirements: The preferred requirements are:

B-Comm or similar tertiary qualification

At least 15 years’ experience in property asset management

Knowledge of MDA imperative

Computer literate (Outlook, Excel and Word)

Learn more/Apply for this position