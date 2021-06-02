We are looking for an experienced Assistant Restaurant Manager for a Coffe Shop in the Durban North area of KZN. Must have +3 years Restaurant Management experience.
Duties:
- Maintaining Good Customer service
- Operating the till if and when required
- Accurately handling cash and related financial duties
- Ordering and receiving of stock
- Supervising, coaching and training of staff
- Participating in the day to day running of the shop
- Performing other related duties as required by the Store
Requirements:
- Knowledge of GAAP, Micros or Similar POS system
- Microsoft Office – Excel, Word, Outlook. Preferably +3 years’ experience
- Must be smart and presentable
- MUST have Previous Restaurant Management experience of +3 years in the Restaurant Industry
- Good Customer and Staff interaction/skills
- Energetic and enthusiastic personality
- No criminal record
MUST be prepared to take a Polygraph test (This is part of the employment process for this position)
Desired Skills:
- Cash Handling
- Stock Control
- Staff Supervision
- Customer Service
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Coffee store in the Durban North area of KZN