Business Analyst

The Role: A leading global technology giant is embarking on very exciting projects and requires your skills in the Business Analysis field.Skills and Experience: Experience:Domain Skill – BankingRisk and ComplianceFinancial SurveillanceBusiness AnalysisCreating requirement artifacts,

Key Accountabilities: Responsible for leading and coordinating in the process of gathering business requirement

Responsible to understand the business domain and clarify business rules to the software team

Responsible to understand customer and user requirements, their strategies, and their goals

Builds Use Cases and Review the mapping with Business

Owns Business Rules and Mapping in collaboration with the Architect

Learn more/Apply for this position