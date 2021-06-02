Chatbot Author

Requirements:

Matric/Grade 12 is essential

3 year degree/diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business admin

Understanding of chatbots, conversational flow and NLU is essential

Experience or knowledge of LUIS and Microsoft Chatbot tools is preferred

Experience or knowledge of any other Chatbot tool is beneficial

Experience or knowledge of the telecommunications industry, call centre, retail, or telesales environment is preferred

Experience working with agile methodologies

Understanding of regex is beneficial

Must be willing to do call centre/store visits as they are our key clients

Programming knowledge and experience

Duties:

Create journey flows using Visual Designer

You will be required to create the journey flow based on the journey design, microservice responses, and RPA bot requirements

You will need to think on your feet to make sure certain validations and criteria specific restrictions are catered for

Assist the business analysts to design and create the most optimal journeys that follow business rules and processes

Participate in design sessions with the business analysts to identify any improvements to the proposed journey

Participate in design sessions with agents and product owner to make sure the design fully fulfils its purpose

Provide input on how we can improve the current journeys available to agents

Provide input on how a journey can be optimized, shortened, or improved to make sure it covers all the aspects that will assist the agents to help the customers more effectively and efficiently

Provide input on improvements that can be made to the tools or way of work that will have a positive impact on how journeys are provided to the agents

Work with odevelopers to identify information needed for and from the journey

Host sessions with microservice developers to help identify the responses from microservices required to enable you to create the journey flow in accordance with the journey design

Work with our RPA developers to identify the responses needed from the journey to fulfil the RPA bots purpose.

Work with business analysts and agents to identify any new journeys that will further assist agents to do their work more efficiently and effectively

Provide assistance and feedback on the LUIS model that will be used to train TOBi Assist understand the agents better

Learn more/Apply for this position