Reference: SL50138

Our client who specializes in Insurance is seeking a Claims Manager.

A successful successful candidate would be responsible for managing the claims team, achieve best practice by reviewing claims files, identifying trends and recommending improvements, ensure that claims are dealt with according to industry regulations, Insurer mandates, SLA and dealing with customer complaints. Ensure efficiency and productivity of the claims department and targets. Staff training and Supervision of Junior claims handlers. Ensure that procured service providers are utilised where applicable and cost, recoveries and salvage monitored, estimates and statuses are updated.

Requirements:

Must have Matric

Minimum 5 years Short Term Claims Management experience

Must be FAIS compliant and have the minimum required (Commercial and personal lines) accreditation

Good Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Access and Outlook skills

Solid understanding of domestic and commercial policy and interpretation thereof

Excellent communication skills

Extremely client/service orientated

Attention to detail

Resourceful and pro-active

Excellent time management and prioritization abilities

RE 5 qualifications

The key responsibilities include the following:

Ensure claims are being processed with our SLA

Post loss submitted weekly to U/W

Communicate changes to policies to U/W (Total loss)

Risk Management / Reporting

Ensure that all correspondence is being saved on Flexi

Standard templates/checklists and communication workflow must be adhered to

Diary management of the team

Estimate and status management

Managing 60-day O/S and fast track claims

Maintaining and updating important insurer reports timeously

Deal with VIP clients & Brokers

Maintain and update salvage and recoveries report & Invoicing

Monitor and report personnel performance and training needs

Deal with client complaints and update complaints register

Apply cost saving principals to claims were applicable

Prepare claims bordereaux’s and ensure timeous payments

Apply TCF principals

Daily weekly team meetings to be held – minutes to be submitted after the meeting

Ensure that claim validations are being done in accordance with our mandate and the cover provided

Training of staff

Quarterly staff KPI’s

Staff audits and feedback

Authorise claims

Manage/report on staff workload

Key Performance:

Turnaround times to be adhered to

Cost mitigation

Data integrity

Training

Adhering to binder claims mandates

Claims account recons

Reporting daily/weekly/monthly

Quality control – audit feedback

