Reference: SL50138
Our client who specializes in Insurance is seeking a Claims Manager.
A successful successful candidate would be responsible for managing the claims team, achieve best practice by reviewing claims files, identifying trends and recommending improvements, ensure that claims are dealt with according to industry regulations, Insurer mandates, SLA and dealing with customer complaints. Ensure efficiency and productivity of the claims department and targets. Staff training and Supervision of Junior claims handlers. Ensure that procured service providers are utilised where applicable and cost, recoveries and salvage monitored, estimates and statuses are updated.
Requirements:
- Must have Matric
- Minimum 5 years Short Term Claims Management experience
- Must be FAIS compliant and have the minimum required (Commercial and personal lines) accreditation
- Good Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Access and Outlook skills
- Solid understanding of domestic and commercial policy and interpretation thereof
- Excellent communication skills
- Extremely client/service orientated
- Attention to detail
- Resourceful and pro-active
- Excellent time management and prioritization abilities
- RE 5 qualifications
The key responsibilities include the following:
- Ensure claims are being processed with our SLA
- Post loss submitted weekly to U/W
- Communicate changes to policies to U/W (Total loss)
- Risk Management / Reporting
- Ensure that all correspondence is being saved on Flexi
- Standard templates/checklists and communication workflow must be adhered to
- Diary management of the team
- Estimate and status management
- Managing 60-day O/S and fast track claims
- Maintaining and updating important insurer reports timeously
- Deal with VIP clients & Brokers
- Maintain and update salvage and recoveries report & Invoicing
- Monitor and report personnel performance and training needs
- Deal with client complaints and update complaints register
- Apply cost saving principals to claims were applicable
- Prepare claims bordereaux’s and ensure timeous payments
- Apply TCF principals
- Daily weekly team meetings to be held – minutes to be submitted after the meeting
- Ensure that claim validations are being done in accordance with our mandate and the cover provided
- Training of staff
- Quarterly staff KPI’s
- Staff audits and feedback
- Authorise claims
- Manage/report on staff workload
Key Performance:
- Turnaround times to be adhered to
- Cost mitigation
- Data integrity
- Training
- Adhering to binder claims mandates
- Claims account recons
- Reporting daily/weekly/monthly
- Quality control – audit feedback
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- FAIS compliant
- Attention to detail
- Efficient
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree