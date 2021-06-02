Client Support Technician – WordPress (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A data-driven Brand Specialist seeks a forward-thinking & solutions-driven Client Support Technician with strong WordPress ability to join a fully remote team, based locally & the US, passionate about delivering exceptional client experiences. Your role will be to manage project queues, keeping information and data organised and identify client needs and potential solutions, carrying out client-facing communication for various project sizes. You will require 5-6 years suitable work experience with at least 3 years WordPress Support, be familiar with the WordPress web hosting landscape, experience with WordPress page builders such as Gutenberg, Elementor, Divi, & Visual Bakery and be able to troubleshoot and diagnose common issues related to SSL, WordPress configuration, plugins, themes, and related updates. Hours will be 3pm 12am (SA Time), which could be adjusted later [URL Removed] the first responder for inbound client communication with the ability to identify whats needed, set clear expectations with the client, and plan the work needed with the Client Services Manager and Development team.

Provide a first-class service to clients.

Create quotes for work thats needed and get approval from clients for that work.

Determine what exactly is needed to fulfill the needs of a client request.

Communicate frequently and effectively through project management and help desk tools both internally and with clients. We use Teamwork, Desk, and Slack.

Ask smart questions to get to the root of the challenge of work thats needed for the client.

Post status updates from clients to the internal team.

Communicate findings and project progress from the Development team back to clients.

Present information in both directions in the most accurate and clear way possible.

Be as concise as possible without leaving out important details.

Leverage screen capture and video capture tools to more effectively and clearly communicate specific issues a client may be facing, or to more clearly show the Development team the work to be completed.

Use best practices for performing all tasks related to client communication and services.

Coordinate multiple ongoing maintenance and development tasks with budgets between $150 to $5K, or more.

REQUIREMENTS:

5-6 Years relevant work experience with a minimum of 3 years WordPress Support experience.

Be able to troubleshoot and diagnose common issues related to SSL, WordPress configuration, plugins, themes, and related updates. This may require using an SFTP client (FileZilla, Transmit) to rule out common file conflicts.

Understanding and proven experience working with web technologies. Any relevant coding experience is fantastic.

Familiar with the WordPress web hosting landscape.

Have a clear understanding of DNS and domain configuration.

Experience with WordPress page builders such as Gutenberg, Elementor, Divi, and Visual Bakery.

Highly organised and always looking for productivity shortcuts within HubSpot, Teamwork Projects and Teamwork Desk.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills. This means your grammar, spelling, tone of emails and verbal communication skills are excellent.

No problem picking up the phone and calling a client to get to the bottom of a problem when the need arises.

Accomplished Problem-solver – You break complex problems into task-level items.

Can recognise patterns and identify gaps in processes, including ways to improve current workflows.

You thrive on best-in-class customer support, and youre continually anticipating upcoming client requests or needs of the team.

You look for opportunities to take on increased responsibilities at the company.

