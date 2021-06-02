Collections Team Leader at O’Brien Recruitment

Jun 2, 2021

We are looking for a skilled Team Leader who can lead collections agents to better performance and improve service quality. Need to have a proven record of accomplishment in managing a team of >15 collections agents in an Inbound/Outbound collections contact centre.

  • Collection Experience minimum of 3 years relevant experience
  • Education: Matric
  • Language: English, Afrikaans, and one of the 11 languages( would be beneficial)
  • Solid experience with 15 collection agents and admin staff
  • Working knowledge of any one of the following tools ColllectSmart, Vision+, Excalibur, and Cheater
  • Willing to work Monday to Saturday, and possible late shift

Ability to:

  • Provide collection agents with opportunities to expand their knowledge of negotiation.
  • Able to work to a high degree of accuracy and interpret/communicate complex results and data
  • A proactive approach to new challenges
  • Exceptional written and verbal communication.
  • Excellent interpersonal, and customer service skills, as well as comprehensive knowledge of best practice collection techniques.
  • Be customer focused with an attitude and partnering skills to build and keep a positive rapport with management, school management, parents and your team
  • Work independently and lead the team when under pressure and deliver to multiple and challenging deadlines
  • Work on multiple systems with a strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Excel
  • Work well in a team-oriented environment
  • Strong understanding of fundamental accounting principles, credit practices and collection regulations

Responsible for:

  • Hiring, training, coaching call centre agents
  • Develop collections agents
  • Answering agents questions, guiding them through difficult calls or issues, diffusing angry customers, or handling issues that cannot be fielded by agents
  • Lead team meetings
  • Manage diverse staff in an environment of change
  • Implement tactical collection campaign
  • Analyse call centre data, and focus on improving performance and processes to better support school management and parents
  • Assist the Collections Manager and other management team members in identifying trends and establishing call centre goals
  • Ensuring staff members are achieving desired service levels and taking corrective action, as needed
  • Preparing reports and analysing call centre data to improve processes, ensure resources are appropriately allocated, and maximise efficiency and customer satisfaction
  • Taking on other tasks or projects to support agents, collection manager, and collection support team
  • Time and attendance management
  • Staff performance monitoring and management
  • Design and implement tactics using the phone, email, SMS, WhatsApp and other social media tools.
  • Organise and prioritise own and team workloads
  • Use existing call centre technology to meet business & customer/associate satisfaction goals
  • Establishes & maintains management & performance controls to highlight problems, maximize collections, contain costs, & develop process improvements

