Collections Team Leader at O’Brien Recruitment

We are looking for a skilled Team Leader who can lead collections agents to better performance and improve service quality. Need to have a proven record of accomplishment in managing a team of >15 collections agents in an Inbound/Outbound collections contact centre.
- Collection Experience minimum of 3 years relevant experience
- Education: Matric
- Language: English, Afrikaans, and one of the 11 languages( would be beneficial)
- Solid experience with 15 collection agents and admin staff
- Working knowledge of any one of the following tools ColllectSmart, Vision+, Excalibur, and Cheater
- Willing to work Monday to Saturday, and possible late shift
Ability to:
- Provide collection agents with opportunities to expand their knowledge of negotiation.
- Able to work to a high degree of accuracy and interpret/communicate complex results and data
- A proactive approach to new challenges
- Exceptional written and verbal communication.
- Excellent interpersonal, and customer service skills, as well as comprehensive knowledge of best practice collection techniques.
- Be customer focused with an attitude and partnering skills to build and keep a positive rapport with management, school management, parents and your team
- Work independently and lead the team when under pressure and deliver to multiple and challenging deadlines
- Work on multiple systems with a strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Excel
- Work well in a team-oriented environment
- Strong understanding of fundamental accounting principles, credit practices and collection regulations
Responsible for:
- Hiring, training, coaching call centre agents
- Develop collections agents
- Answering agents questions, guiding them through difficult calls or issues, diffusing angry customers, or handling issues that cannot be fielded by agents
- Lead team meetings
- Manage diverse staff in an environment of change
- Implement tactical collection campaign
- Analyse call centre data, and focus on improving performance and processes to better support school management and parents
- Assist the Collections Manager and other management team members in identifying trends and establishing call centre goals
- Ensuring staff members are achieving desired service levels and taking corrective action, as needed
- Preparing reports and analysing call centre data to improve processes, ensure resources are appropriately allocated, and maximise efficiency and customer satisfaction
- Taking on other tasks or projects to support agents, collection manager, and collection support team
- Time and attendance management
- Staff performance monitoring and management
- Design and implement tactics using the phone, email, SMS, WhatsApp and other social media tools.
- Organise and prioritise own and team workloads
- Use existing call centre technology to meet business & customer/associate satisfaction goals
- Establishes & maintains management & performance controls to highlight problems, maximize collections, contain costs, & develop process improvements