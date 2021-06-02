Collections Team Leader at O’Brien Recruitment

We are looking for a skilled Team Leader who can lead collections agents to better performance and improve service quality. Need to have a proven record of accomplishment in managing a team of >15 collections agents in an Inbound/Outbound collections contact centre.

Collection Experience minimum of 3 years relevant experience

Education: Matric

Language: English, Afrikaans, and one of the 11 languages( would be beneficial)

Solid experience with 15 collection agents and admin staff

Working knowledge of any one of the following tools ColllectSmart, Vision+, Excalibur, and Cheater

Willing to work Monday to Saturday, and possible late shift

Ability to:

Provide collection agents with opportunities to expand their knowledge of negotiation.

Able to work to a high degree of accuracy and interpret/communicate complex results and data

A proactive approach to new challenges

Exceptional written and verbal communication.

Excellent interpersonal, and customer service skills, as well as comprehensive knowledge of best practice collection techniques.

Be customer focused with an attitude and partnering skills to build and keep a positive rapport with management, school management, parents and your team

Work independently and lead the team when under pressure and deliver to multiple and challenging deadlines

Work on multiple systems with a strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Excel

Work well in a team-oriented environment

Strong understanding of fundamental accounting principles, credit practices and collection regulations

Responsible for:

Hiring, training, coaching call centre agents

Develop collections agents

Answering agents questions, guiding them through difficult calls or issues, diffusing angry customers, or handling issues that cannot be fielded by agents

Lead team meetings

Manage diverse staff in an environment of change

Implement tactical collection campaign

Analyse call centre data, and focus on improving performance and processes to better support school management and parents

Assist the Collections Manager and other management team members in identifying trends and establishing call centre goals

Ensuring staff members are achieving desired service levels and taking corrective action, as needed

Preparing reports and analysing call centre data to improve processes, ensure resources are appropriately allocated, and maximise efficiency and customer satisfaction

Taking on other tasks or projects to support agents, collection manager, and collection support team

Time and attendance management

Staff performance monitoring and management

Design and implement tactics using the phone, email, SMS, WhatsApp and other social media tools.

Organise and prioritise own and team workloads

Use existing call centre technology to meet business & customer/associate satisfaction goals

Establishes & maintains management & performance controls to highlight problems, maximize collections, contain costs, & develop process improvements

