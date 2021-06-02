Customer Success Manager

Jun 2, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Ensuring SLA metrics are met through support ticket triage, prioritization, appropriate escalation and customer
    service.
  • Setting Customer Success KPIs and monitoring performance of the customer success function.
  • Implementing and maintaining support workflows and a knowledgebase that serves the customer success team.
  • Ensuring excellent customer support services through timely and professional communication that is underpinned
    by strong technical services.
  • Performing Root Cause Analysis and appropriate remedial actions for critical/recurring support tickets.
  • Preparing customer success team performance reports.
  • Client invoicing, renewals or new solution request management.
  • Product improvement feedback and prioritisation within the SDLC process using a data driven approach.
  • Minimum Requirements:
  • 5+ years’ relevant work experience required.
  • Balanced technical and commercial aptitude.
  • Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.
  • Ability to prioritize and manage tasks.
  • Good oral and written communication skills.
  • Excellent time management and problem-solving skills.
  • Exceptional customer service skills.
  • Good people management skills.
  • Desirable requirements
  • Profit and Loss management.
  • Team KPI implementation and execution.
  • Proven commercial negotiation experience.
  • Experience in implementing ITIL/SDLC/Continuous Improvement principles in a product and services company.
  • Experience in both hardware and application support.
  • Experience in managing a technical team.
  • Knowledge of JIRA service desk and Microsoft Teams.

Desired Skills:

  • technical and commercial aptitude
  • Analytical

About The Employer:

Over the years my client has built a reputation distinguished by signal processing experience, enterprise-level software engineering, and two decades of deep domain
expertise within the digital productivity, workplace safety and employee healthcare sectors.

