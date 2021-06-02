Data Modeller

The Role: A leading global technology giant is embarking on very exciting projects and requires your skills as a Data ModellerSkills and Experience: Experience:Data modeling: Erwin (Dimensional and OLTP modeling)Databases : Teradata VantageScheduling Tools: Control-M, Autosys, CrontabInformaticaDomain – Banking

Key Accountabilities: Assist in overall architecture, solution development and implementation.

Define features, phases, and solution requirements. Providing specifications according to which the solution is defined, managed, and delivered

