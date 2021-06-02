Data Scientist Digital Care

Requirements:

Bachelors or Masters Degree in quantitative fields like Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Computer Science

Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Social Sciences, Data Journalism, or related fields essential and

A minimum of 3 years relevant experience in Data Science.

Experience in data manipulation: use of structured data tools (e.g., SQL), and platforms (e.g., Hadoop, Spark, NoSQL)

Proficiency in at least one relevant programming language: Python, R

Experience in major machine learning modelling libraries (e.g., H2O, scikit-learn, PyTorch) and techniques (e.g. random

forest, gradient boosting, k-means segmentation, multiple regression, factor analysis, time-series forecasting)

Familiarity with visualisation tools (e.g. Tableau, Qlik, D3)

Exposure/interest in machine learning

Professional and/or academic experience in Bi g Data analytics & deployment of models and algorithms to solve real-world

Duties:

Working with senior data scientists to create Advanced Analytics products that provide actionable business insight to its stakeholders.

Developing predictive models with senior data scientists with large and varied datasets, working with a community of colleagues across Advanced Analytics, technology, and data and customer functions.

Contributing to the wider community to enable an Advanced analytics capability across globally.

Development of machine learning models for various areas of the business on the Big Data Platform

Development of prototype code in e .g. PySpark for automated training and scoring of the machine learning models

Machine Learning Model performance tracking and reporting using e.g. Qlik

Uses data visualisation to engage audience in a compelling way, enabling effective storytelling

Work with senior data scientist to deliver key packages of work to meet the needs of business customers

Works in partnership with Big Data Engineering for data ingestion to support use cases

Works in partnership with Big Data Production Data Engineering for model automation and productionising

Learn more/Apply for this position