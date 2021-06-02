Device Management Engineer at Massmart

To undertake the coordination and execution of providing and maintaining the end user devices across Massmart. This includes, but is not limited to, workstations, voice, personal IT devices (if applicable), printers, scanners, video, A/V devices etc

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Strategy:

Ensure that the immediate and medium term strategy and roadmap laid out for device management is executed as planned.

Ensure that the third party service providers perform their operations in line with the established strategy.

Operations:

Establish a uniform approach to the management of operating systems, drivers, patches, and critical updates in the organization’s environment, from collaborating with the business demand manager on requirements gathering to mass automated deployment to user devices.

Assist in the planning of innovative strategies and deploy improved mechanisms to reduce total cost of user device ownership and cost of critical incident resolution ? Deploy and manage consistent, structured and disciplined systems, policies and procedures to ensure stable and quality product & service delivery consistent with company objectives and customer expectations.

Provide Level 2 end user support onsite and remotely. Assist in investigation of systems issues and provide solutions using specific product knowledge, system tools, and established methods and procedures.

Manage the distribution and maintenance of devices.

Ensure reduced device downtime.

Ensure timely flagging of critical incidents to Device Manager.

Assist Device Manager in creating contingency plans to meet changes in business circumstances.

Stakeholder management:

Work closely with the Infrastructure Service Management team to monitor vendor performance against SLAs and advise on vendor changes/improvements, where required.

Work closely with the Endpoint protection expert to ensure that endpoint encryption process is implemented for all applicable devices.

Regularly interact with Business IT and Core business teams, in support from the Business Demand Manager to hear voice of customer and understand requirements.

Knowledge Management:

Inhance technical expertise on trends and evolving end user technologies for potential implementation or deployment across Massmart.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position:

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma, in Computer Science, Information Technology, Management Information Technology, Systems Engineering or related qualification.

3-5 years’ experience in IT.

Experience in device management.

Competencies and Skills:

Strong Technical knowledge of both systems and hardware.

Adept at planning and prioritization.

Adept at reporting and dashboard creation.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Ensures execution and achieves results.

Organized, efficient and deadline focused.

Ability to work independently and self-motivated.

Ability to take control in incident escalation.

Desired Skills:

Device Management

End User Devices

Level 2 end user support

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

“Massmart is a South African-based globally competitive regional management group, invested in a portfolio of differentiated, complementary, focused wholesale and retail formats. These are each reliant on high volumes and operational excellence as the foundation of price leadership, in the distribution of mainly branded consumer goods for cash. Massmart is the second-largest distributor of consumer goods in Africa, the leading retailer of general merchandise, liquor and home improvement equipment and supplies, and the leading wholesaler of basic foods.

The Group comprises nine wholesale and retail chains, and one buying group – 443 stores and 517 buying group members all focused on high-volume and low-cost distribution. We operate in 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa through the Group’s four operating divisions – Massdiscounters, Masswarehouse, Massbuild and Masscash. We are listed on the main board of the JSE Securities Exchange in the Consumer Services-Retail sector.”

