Diesel Technician

Jun 2, 2021

An exciting and challenging opportunity has arisen for an experienced and suitably qualified Diesel Technician in Durban.

Purpose of the job:

Oversee all aspects of vehicle management, including repair, maintenance, safety and reporting.

Experiential and Educational requirements

  • Matric
  • 5 Years Diesel Technician Experience.
  • Knowledge of Servicing and Repairs of Horse & Trailers.
  • Electrical experience and knowledge advantageous.
  • Excellent Communication & Interpersonal Skills
  • Valid RSA Drivers License (Code EB/14)
  • Computer Literacy (Intermediate Excel & Word)

