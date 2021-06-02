Diesel Technician

An exciting and challenging opportunity has arisen for an experienced and suitably qualified Diesel Technician in Durban.

Purpose of the job:

Oversee all aspects of vehicle management, including repair, maintenance, safety and reporting.

Experiential and Educational requirements

Matric

5 Years Diesel Technician Experience.

Knowledge of Servicing and Repairs of Horse & Trailers.

Electrical experience and knowledge advantageous.

Excellent Communication & Interpersonal Skills

Valid RSA Drivers License (Code EB/14)

Computer Literacy (Intermediate Excel & Word)

