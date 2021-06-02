E-Commerce Master Data Manager at Massmart

This role is responsible for developing and refining e-commerce master data processes (manual and system) to enable high quality, centrally managed data.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

E-Commerce Master Data Governance:

Support Master Data Manager in the development of relevant processes, procedures, and standards, providing specialist insight into characteristics and requirements of e-commerce data.

Define e-commerce data rules and rulesets, including for data validation.

Assist in the development and maintenance of relevant e-commerce data definitions.

Specify and maintain e-commerce data quality requirements.

Investigate and follow-up on governance issues and implement corrective action, as required.

Conduct and report on master data governance audits and evaluations and design and implement corrective actions.

E-Commerce Master Data Management:

Define and optimise e-commerce and product content master data maintenance and management processes and procedures (including data quality policies and procedures), in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, taking into account requirements for specific data area.

Support Master Data Manager in the development of master data standards to drive master data integrity and quality.

Develop and maintain relevant data definitions and master data model for specific data area, defining what the master records should look like, what attributes need to be included, size of data attributes, type of data, what values are allowed.

Map the master data model to the current data sources.

Create and maintain product content management (PCM) templates, including for new categories.

Create and maintain data workflow rules.

Execute master data process improvement and automation.

Oversee and control implementation of e-commerce product content data rulesets and data validation rulesets and rollout corrective measures to relevant data capture teams, where required.

Metadata Management

Manage e-commerce metadata, in line with relevant metadata processes, procedures, and standards.

Scan, collect and update relevant metadata from data systems, databases, filing systems, integration tools and processes, and analytics and data science tools to ensure metadata integrity and quality for relevant data area.

Augment collected metadata with business context by documenting glossary terms, concepts, relationships, and processes for relevant data area.

Facilitate mass metadata fixes for relevant data area.

Training:

Identify training needs across relevant business and supplier stakeholders.

Develop master data training plans for relevant data area.

Develop training material on relevant master data management and maintenance aspects, utilising learning and training leading practice principles.

Ensure training is implemented in line with the proj8ect timeline and budget requirements.

Collect feedback, analyse feedback data and integrate it into training improvements and develop training recommendations based on divisional needs.

Continuous Improvement:

Assess usefulness of data by gathering user input (e.g. ratings, reviews, and certifications) from relevant stakeholders across the business.

Derive relationships (data lineage, data similarity etc.) in collected metadata to inform usefulness analysis and data usage understanding.

Rank datasets according to usefulness for different types of users.

Update master data requirements and processes in response to usefulness assessments.

Analyse governance and data trends and opportunities and identify and calculate risks.

Teamwork and Self-Management:

Identify team training needs.

Manage associate and own career and skills development.

Participate in mentoring sessions by executives and mentor team.

Facilitate knowledge and skills transfer within team.

Manage performance cycles.

Execute talent management in team and foster team building.

Relationship Management:

Engage internal customers and stakeholders and respond timeously to requests.

Build relationships within divisions, group and Walmart as well as key external stakeholders and service providers, as required.

Proactively manage divisional relationships and expectations.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:

Qualification:

Degree or diploma in data management or similar relevant field.

Relevant data management certifications advantageous.

Experience:

3-5 years’ experience in data asset management or e-commerce data management.

In-depth understanding of relevant data area critical (e.g. product, customer, associate, e-commerce, location, asset, or finance data etc.).

Desired Skills:

Data Asset Management

eCommerce Data Management

E-Commerce Master Data Governance

E-Commerce Master Data Management

Metadata Management

Product Customer

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

“Massmart is a South African-based globally competitive regional management group, invested in a portfolio of differentiated, complementary, focused wholesale and retail formats. These are each reliant on high volumes and operational excellence as the foundation of price leadership, in the distribution of mainly branded consumer goods for cash. Massmart is the second-largest distributor of consumer goods in Africa, the leading retailer of general merchandise, liquor and home improvement equipment and supplies, and the leading wholesaler of basic foods.

The Group comprises nine wholesale and retail chains, and one buying group – 443 stores and 517 buying group members all focused on high-volume and low-cost distribution. We operate in 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa through the Group’s four operating divisions – Massdiscounters, Masswarehouse, Massbuild and Masscash. We are listed on the main board of the JSE Securities Exchange in the Consumer Services-Retail sector.”

Learn more/Apply for this position